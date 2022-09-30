Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Retinol Capsules ‘New Skin In a Jar’ & It’s On Sale Early for Prime Day

No matter if you’re well-versed in beauty or not, you probably know that retinol is one of skincare’s superstar ingredients that smooths lines , wrinkles, and dark spots. But finding a product with a safe dose of retinol that doesn’t irritate the skin, yet still provides visible results can be overwhelming at times. Luckily, you don’t have to search far for an exceptional retinol product — RoC’s Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules are effective and give the best glowing results, that even celebrities love using them .

The Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules are an easy-use overnight treatment that leaves skin bright and renewed when you wake up. Each capsule contains “concentrated pure RoC Retinol and a bio-derived antioxidant with two times the effectiveness of vitamin E ,” according to the brand. The retinol penetrates deep into the skin, and after four weeks of consistent use, shoppers say they notice their skin looking more youthful. To use, gently twist the capsule open and massage the retinol serum into your skin, working it down to your neck.

RoC Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules

Buy: Retinol Correxion Smoothing Capsules $23.09

The capsules work so well that one shopper called them “new skin in a jar.” They also added, “this has become my favorite serum! I noticed a huge change in my skin over the last few weeks. My acne scaring and texture is almost completely faded, my skin is baby soft, and overall just looks healthier!”

“I was a heavy smoker for 40 years. My face was ruined from smoking, deep lines on top and bottom of my lips and the left side of my face looked like a dried river bed, the right side was similar but not as bad,” another five-star reviewer wrote . “I’ve used this serum for two weeks. The deep lines around my lips, especially on the right side, are not as deep and look smoother. The dried river bed on the right side is almost unnoticeable, and the left side is so much improved. My skin looks healthier and tighter.”

RoC’s capsules also work for those with oily skin. I was afraid of using this serum [on] my skin [because my skin] is very oily, and I thought I would have a problem with my acne. I have been using it every day on my face and chest right before bed for the past two weeks, and wow!” a final shopper wrote , before adding, “my skin looks healthier, and my acne improved. I will definitely recommend this product.”

