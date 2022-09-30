The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO