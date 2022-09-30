Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 2014 Tesla Has Surpassed 1 Million Miles Driven, But One Component Had To Be Replaced 8 Times
Originally published on June 19, 2022. One concern about electric vehicles is battery longevity. As the battery is used, charged, and discharged, its useful life is depleted. This is seen in cell phones. Many cell phone users notice that their battery doesn't last quite as long after 2 or 3 years of use.
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Autoblog
Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year
The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Space Storms Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites, and the Problem Is About to Get Worse
SpaceX has 3,000 satellites in orbit with plans to launch roughly 40,000 more.
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Ford Hits a Ditch
Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
musictimes.com
Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House
Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Comments / 0