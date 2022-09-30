ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Science#Biotechnology#Nanotechnology#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Q3#Reuters#495k Q1#Nextbigfuture Com
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Tesla
Autoblog

Toyota's president said he 'did a little happy dance' after the company dethroned GM to become the bestselling carmaker in the US last year

The president of Toyota Motor Corporation said he was so thrilled when the Japanese automaker became the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 that he started dancing. "I actually did a little 'happy dance' in my office," Akio Toyoda told a network of the automaker's dealers, according to a video seen by Reuters at a press briefing Thursday. "Thankfully nobody saw it!" Toyoda said.
THEATER & DANCE
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Hits a Ditch

Ford’s problem has gone beyond the details of why it is not doing well to a concern that its CEO is not the right person to handle it.
BUSINESS
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy