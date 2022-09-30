Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
740thefan.com
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
740thefan.com
Fargo man sent to prison for stabbing his wife
FARGO (KVRR KFGO) – A Fargo man has been sentenced for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August. He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in their van in February. She jumped out of the moving...
740thefan.com
3 killed when plane hits house in Hermantown
HERMANTOWN, Minn – Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep inside. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown minutes after departing...
740thefan.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
740thefan.com
Baldhill Dam resource manager to retire after 23 years
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – After nearly 23 years, the resource manager of Baldhill Dam northwest of Valley City has decided to retire. Rich Schueneman said it’s been a great run since he started in January of 2000. There have been many positives and negatives about the job. Sadly,...
740thefan.com
Davies, Valley City top high school football rankings this week
(KFGO/KNFL) Fargo Davies continues as the #1 team in North Dakota Class 11AA football, while Valley City now owns the top spot in Class 11A this week. The rankings are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). Davies received 17 of 20 first-place...
740thefan.com
No. 22 Hawks Visit Penguins for MVFC Tilt
Youngstown, Ohio (Stambaugh Stadium) Radio: Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 4 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. – The Fighting Hawks will visit Youngstown, Ohio, this week to square off with the Penguins at Stambaugh Stadium. Kickoff between UND and YSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT). The game will be carried on AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 4 p.m. (CT).
740thefan.com
Commissioner Piepkorn: ‘Engagement Center has got to go’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn, who owns a property downtown, specifically called out what he said was ‘enabling’ services provided by Downtown Engagement Center. “I was doing...
740thefan.com
Game Preview: Bison Make First Trip in Five Years to Indiana State Saturday
THIS WEEK (NDSU Athletics) No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 MVFC) goes back on the road to face Indiana State (1-3, 0-1 MVFC) in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Memorial Stadium (12,764) in Terre Haute, Ind. This is NDSU’s first trip to Indiana State since 2017.
