AROUND TOWN: Will school board flip blue or remain red?

Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain speaks during a Q&A with the MDJ. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

In Wednesday’s column, we shared some of Catherine Pozniak’s observations from the campaign trail. You can see our full Q&A with the Democrat running for the Post 4 seat on the Cobb Board of Education in Saturday’s MDJ and online.

On Friday, we sat down with her opponent, incumbent school board Chairman David Chastain. Look for his Q&A next week.

The race is the most competitive of the three school board seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. Its outcome is expected to determine the balance of power on the bitterly divided school board, which has a four-member Republican majority.

As of the last fundraising disclosure deadline, Pozniak had raised $22,917 to Chastain’s $8,018. But we should be getting new numbers soon — candidates are required to file new fundraising reports for the period ending Sept. 30.

Neither candidate could give us an estimate of their updated war chests, but they both agreed that money’s not everything.

“I'm gonna agree with her on that, because we're not sure about the money. It's more about, what are the things that we need to do to get the message out to the voters in Post 4?” Chastain said.

Like Pozniak, Chastain said he relies on volunteers.

The chairman spoke about some of the loud critics of the board's Republican majority.

“A lot of my detractors, critics, whatever you want to call them, I don't even think they live in my post,” he said.

Chastain also said he's trying to focus on highlighting the district’s test scores, graduation rates and teacher retention rates.

“This whole attitude, this whole thing about campaigning with social media and all, is still relatively new to some of us. And there is a temptation to get down in the slop with other people, but I don't want to do that. So I feel like the campaign is going well,” he said. “... We're just — I don't want to use the word 'just' — this is a school board race,” he continued. “Look at all the cr*p that's being thrown when you get up into the higher races that doesn't seem substantive. So I think the one thing we've got going is we're, I would say that both of us, we’re concerned with what's best for our students and what's best for our educators. And again, I take the conservative approach that what's been working will probably work better. What's been working can always be tweaked some more, but the proof is in the pudding … Overall, the scoreboard says that we're doing the right job.”

Pozniak told us that she’d like for voters to hear from both sides in some sort of live forum or debate.

“I just don't think it gets us anywhere, sort of doing this on our own separate social media streams or newsletters or what have you. … I think people do want to hear a side-by-side,” she said.

And she alleged Chastain has been dodging invitations to such events.

“She’s never asked me to debate her,” Chastain told us, before adding that one of the proposed forums was organized by “a handful of people over in east Cobb that have already aligned themselves with Catherine Pozniak.”

Would Chastain be interested in some sort of forum?

“I don't see any point at this time. … I think most people know where to find out what we think,” he said.

What does Chastain hear when talking to voters on the campaign trail?

“What they're concerned about is, they don't want any hard turns one way or the other,” he said. “... Not many people come up to me and say, 'Let's have a philosophical discussion.' Most people are really concerned about kids progressing, kids graduating, kids going on with their life after commencement.”

FUNDRAISING UPDATE: AT has been periodically checking in with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation to ask about fundraising for the families of the two Cobb Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty Sept. 8.

The foundation told us this week that it has raised about $165,000 for the families of Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr.

To donate, visit cobbsheriffsfoundation.org .

AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Earlier this week, Cobb commissioners heard the first reports from what’s been dubbed the “Attainable Housing Task Force.” It’s an ad hoc committee, charged with figuring a way out of the price crunch that’s made Cobb homes too expensive for anyone without a six-figure salary.

The task force isn't an official county board, of which there are many. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said it's a group of developers, attorneys, and public officials on an email chain, to whom she's delegated the task of finding a way out of this conundrum.

The list of invitees (Cupid added the disclaimer that “not all invitees may be members or regular attendees”) is as follows:

Courtney Knight, investment banker and board member of the Development Authority of Cobb CountyBakari Brooks, CEO of Brooks Built HomesClif Poston, of Traton HomesDale Bercher, president of Bercher HomesDan McRae, partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP and counsel for the Development Authority of Cobb CountyCommissioner Jerica RichardsonCommissioner Monique SheffieldJessica Guinn, director of Cobb County Community DevelopmentMatthew Teague, of developer/property manager Walton CommunitiesMichael Beauchamp, of Lockheed MartinNelson Geter, executive director of the Development Authority of Cobb CountyPete Waldrep, executive director of the Marietta Housing AuthorityRyan Schlom, of the Atlanta Regional CommissionTroy Refuge, Realtor with Refuge Fine HomesDarion Dunn, Partner at real estate firm Atlantica Properties

You’ll note that absent from this list were the county’s two Republican commissioners, a fact that nonplussed Commissioner Keli Gambrill this week.

“What is this group’s goal? What is their oversight? I don’t remember the board authorizing this group to be formed. To be giving them authority to come and present policy for us to then vote on, this isn’t done like our normal boards,” Gambrill said.

Cupid said the group had come out of talks with developers and an attorney, “and their desire to want to see Cobb County do something about this, and their desire to want to be a part of it.”

Cupid added, “We just started having conversations with respect from this, and then it grew from there. I believe the developer invited other developers to sit around the table, I reached out to Commissioners Sheffield and Richardson because I know they’ve had the dominance of interest with respect to this matter … That’s how the effort grew around creating subcommittees.”

She went on to say the group was “not atypical of any other citizen group,” and the members were working through an issue she doesn’t have the time to dive into. And Cupid, diplomatically, extended the invitation to Gambrill to pull up a proverbial chair.

GATHER 'ROUND: The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host a candidate forum on Oct. 6 for the south Cobb races for school board, State House, State Senate, and Cobb solicitor general.

Interested residents can register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nyT11SgLTtG3ZqZtDs8Enw.

THE WRIGHT STUFF: The Flying Biscuit Cafe is welcoming a world champion to its east Cobb location this weekend.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs at the Flying Biscuit at 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 70, on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Wright’s appearance at the popular breakfast spot will come a day after he is scheduled to pitch in what is likely to be a decisive three-game series between the Braves and the New York Mets.

GOOD NEIGHBOR: As Hurricane Ian hit South Carolina Friday, an eight-member crew from Marietta Power headed for Georgia’s neighbor to the east.

According to the city of Marietta, the crew is driving to Conway, South Carolina, “in response to a mutual aid call made to members of the Electric Cities of Georgia (ELC).”

Included in the responding crew are two bucket trucks and a line truck, which will provide support to the Santee Cooper Utility provider near Myrtle Beach.

“We are thankful our community was spared power outages,” the city wrote on social media. “We are grateful we have highly skilled members of our team who are willing to leave their families to help those in need but we will anxiously await their safe return to Marietta.”

THE OPPOSITION: The anti-Mableton cityhood group Preserve South Cobb will host a virtual information session on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7-8 p.m. about the “Vote NO to Mableton Cityhood Campaign,” followed by a Q&A. The event will be held on Zoom at http://shorturl.at/ikxY4 .

“We invite you to attend this information session and members of PSC are available and eager to speak with you about our position,” Preserve South Cobb said. “We are finding that many voters in the South Cobb area are not aware that this question will be on their ballots in just a few weeks.”

The anti-cityhood campaigners have created a website at www.voteNOtoMableton.com .

Voters living within the boundaries of the proposed city of Mableton will find the referendum on whether or not to incorporate as a municipality on their Nov. 8 ballot.