ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference

A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Euless, TX
Southlake, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Northlake, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
State
Oklahoma State
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense

An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynch#Pob#Harraid#Poss Cs Pg#Christie S#W M Hispanic#Mexico#Carpenter#Rr
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted In Shooting at Hamilton Ave

On October 3, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows when officers arrived they found Asia Womack, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Womack to an area hospital where she died. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 180113-2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Arlington store clerk

ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting and killing a clerk at a south Arlington convenience store. 20-year-old Dorian Woodard was sentenced to life in prison, plus a $10,000 fine for the murder of 31-year-old clerk Jordan Hightower in 2021.
ARLINGTON, TX
informnny.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KWTX

Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women Arrested

Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students.Jesswin Thomas/Unsplash. Two women were arrested last weekend after a fight broke out on a Weatherford ISD school bus in September. On Sept. 20, around 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students, waiting for a response from school administrators.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Teens arrested after police chase, crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Two juveniles were arrested Sunday night at the end of a police chase in Tarrant County. Fort Worth police said officers spotted an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road near Trinity Boulevard and the East Loop. Officers chased the vehicle into Arlington. At one...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Adults Involved in Student Fight on Local School Bus

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) opened up an investigation into a fight that erupted on a school bus in Weatherford earlier this month involving adults and teenagers. The incident occurred on September 20, when a female student and another teenager onboard the bus got into a dispute. “When...
WEATHERFORD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy