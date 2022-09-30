Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Dallas Schools are Using NFTs to Increase Student EngagementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
keranews.org
Dallas judge says part of Texas eviction law is unconstitutional — but it may not make a difference
A part of Texas law governing evictions is unconstitutional, according to County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Juan Renteria. Last week, Renteria ruled a tenant facing eviction should be able to stay in their home while they appeal their case to a higher court, even if they can’t afford to put up the cash typically required to file the appeal.
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
dallasexpress.com
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
fox4news.com
2 women arrested after brawl with student on Weatherford ISD school bus
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Two women were arrested on Saturday after a fight on a Weatherford ISD school bus last month. On Sept. 20 just before 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students to wait for a response from school administrators according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thieves pull ATM out of Dallas 7-Eleven with truck, shoot at clerk, police say
DALLAS — Thieves busted through a window at a Dallas 7-Eleven store and pulled an ATM through the building with a truck, as they fired shots at a clerk Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Douglas Avenue...
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted In Shooting at Hamilton Ave
On October 3, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows when officers arrived they found Asia Womack, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Womack to an area hospital where she died. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 180113-2022.
fox4news.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Arlington store clerk
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison after shooting and killing a clerk at a south Arlington convenience store. 20-year-old Dorian Woodard was sentenced to life in prison, plus a $10,000 fine for the murder of 31-year-old clerk Jordan Hightower in 2021.
informnny.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women Arrested
Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students.Jesswin Thomas/Unsplash. Two women were arrested last weekend after a fight broke out on a Weatherford ISD school bus in September. On Sept. 20, around 7:30 a.m., the bus pulled over during a fight between two students, waiting for a response from school administrators.
Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified
More is being learned about a home fire in Carrollton, that led to a shocking discovery. Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.
fox4news.com
Teens arrested after police chase, crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two juveniles were arrested Sunday night at the end of a police chase in Tarrant County. Fort Worth police said officers spotted an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road near Trinity Boulevard and the East Loop. Officers chased the vehicle into Arlington. At one...
keranews.org
An apartment landlord to Dallas refugees lost a big verdict. Will it affect city’s push for repairs?
The city of Dallas has been trying for over a year and a half to get Nuran, Inc., to make repairs to two apartment complexes in Vickery Meadow. Hundreds of tenants live in the apartments, according to court documents. Many of them are refugees. KERA wrote about the apartments earlier...
dallasexpress.com
Adults Involved in Student Fight on Local School Bus
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) opened up an investigation into a fight that erupted on a school bus in Weatherford earlier this month involving adults and teenagers. The incident occurred on September 20, when a female student and another teenager onboard the bus got into a dispute. “When...
Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again
DALLAS — (AP) — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral...
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Comments / 0