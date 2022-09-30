Deedee Hagner had a surprise birthday party for her dad, Dink Mills in Williamston on September 18th. Coach Mills was the long-time football and baseball coach at Williamston High School and the coach who hired me. Together we coached for five years and have been friends for over 50 years. Dink Mills gets the credit for teaching me the values of coaching and the importance a coach has in a young person’s life. Coach Mills taught me many things about coaching but the three things I remember are hard work, organization and discipline. After all, he won three baseball state championships (two back to back) and his football team played for the state championship.

WILLIAMSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO