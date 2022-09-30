ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

Richard Earl Lodge Sr.

Richard Earl Lodge Sr. of 925 Magnolia School Road, Washington, NC died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 102 West Martin L. King Jr. Washington, NC. Washington, NC at 1:00 pm. Burial will...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Health Inspections Sept. 18-24, 2022

The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 18-24, 2022. Burger King, 2961 Hwy. 17 S., Chocowinity, grade A, final score 96.5. Pizza Hut, 1310 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 96.5. Pungo Christian Academy Lunchroom, 983 W. Main St., Belhaven, grade A, final...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 11-17, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of September 11-17, 2022. Communicating threats, trespassing at 400 block of Whitley Road, Aurora, at 7:34 a.m. Found property, calls for service at 200 block of Old Mill Road, Chocowinity, at 9:08 a.m.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Unveiling Washington’s newest marker to a stair-climbing horse

The City of Washington, the Brown Library and the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum would be delighted to have you come join us this Saturday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate Washington’s newest Pomeroy Foundation Marker. The new marker will be unveiled in front of the historic Turnage...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina

Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A surprise party evoked memories of my letter jacket

Deedee Hagner had a surprise birthday party for her dad, Dink Mills in Williamston on September 18th. Coach Mills was the long-time football and baseball coach at Williamston High School and the coach who hired me. Together we coached for five years and have been friends for over 50 years. Dink Mills gets the credit for teaching me the values of coaching and the importance a coach has in a young person’s life. Coach Mills taught me many things about coaching but the three things I remember are hard work, organization and discipline. After all, he won three baseball state championships (two back to back) and his football team played for the state championship.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

First UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church in Washington will disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. The disaffiliation will be complete by December 31, 2022. A vote was taken at the church on Monday evening (Oct. 3). A total 421 congregants voted – 295 voted to disaffiliate, but 126 voted to remain with the United Methodist Church fold.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Marriages Sept. 18-24, 2022

The following people were married in Beaufort County from September 18-24, 2022. Rebecca Renee Armstrong and Michael Scott Winbourne. Kathryn Moore Griffin and Billy Fredrick Warren Jr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Southern Tuck in Belhaven changes ownership

BELHAVEN – Southern Tuck in downtown Belhaven has changed ownership and will mark its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cassandra Eible, a retail veteran with over 25 years of experience, became the new owner Sept. 1. The boutique has been a pillar of Belhaven, well known for its friendly atmosphere and affordable prices.
BELHAVEN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington Police Department, September 12-18, 2022

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of September 12-18, 2022. “SPW Officer” call at 1300 block of John Small Ave., at 12:03 a.m. Loud music at 100 block of Alderbrook Ciircle at 12:33 a.m. Traffic stop at West 15th...
WASHINGTON, NC

