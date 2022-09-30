Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
US Treasury recommends lawmakers decide which regulators will oversee crypto spot market
Officials with the United States Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, have recommended U.S. lawmakers pass legislation to determine which “rulemaking authority” will be responsible for regulating parts of the crypto spot market. In an Oct. 3 meeting of the FSOC, Jonathan Rose, a senior economist at the...
CoinTelegraph
Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address
Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible-token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. The Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, and pseudonymous NFT collector...
CoinTelegraph
If Credit Suisse collapses, will it bring more volatility to the crypto market? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the potential collapse of the Credit Suisse bank could bring more volatility in the crypto market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. BTC price still not at...
CoinTelegraph
Federal regulators are preparing to pass judgment on Ethereum
Are regulators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gearing up to take down Ethereum? Given the saber-rattling by officials — including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler — it certainly seems possible. The agency went on a crypto-regulatory spree in September. First, at its annual The SEC Speaks conference,...
CoinTelegraph
CoinShares’ Butterfill suggests ’continued hesitancy’ among investors
Minor inflows for digital asset investment products over the last few weeks suggest a “continued hesitancy” toward crypto among institutional investors amid a slowdown in the United States economy. In the latest edition of CoinShares’ weekly “Digital Asset Fund Flows” report, CoinShares head of research James Butterfill highlighted...
CoinTelegraph
Tether commercial paper exposure now under $50M — CTO
Stablecoin issuer Tether has nearly completely slashed its commercial paper holdings, with less than $50 million worth of commercial paper units as of Sept. 30, 2022. Tether chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino made the announcement in an Oct. 3 tweet, adding also that Tether’s United States Treasury bills increased to 58.1% of its total portfolio, up 25.1% from its June 30 figure of 43.5%.
CoinTelegraph
Wall Street disaster expert Bill Noble: Crypto spring is inevitable
In another reality, Bill Noble would be just another guy in a suit behind a big desk at the Fed or the SEC, probably murmuring negative incantations like “crypto is bad.”. He’s certainly got the track record for it: JP Morgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs. But that’s Noble in an evil mirror dimension. In our world, he is a true crypto guy, talking to me in a t-shirt with bicycles in the back of the room. He turned from the Dark Side and joined the rebels.
CoinTelegraph
XRP price could rally by 50% based off comments from a former SEC director
XRP is hoping that the token could see a massive price rally in 2022 based off the fingers-crossed assumption that Ripple will win its long-running legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hinman documents to save XRP bulls?. On Sept. 29, the district court judge in the...
CoinTelegraph
The future of DeFi is on TikTok
In July 2021, TikTok hit three billion downloads. The social network boasts more than one billion active monthly users. And, in the United States, TikTok is now more popular with Generation Z than Instagram. Over the last six months, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a drop of more than 70% from...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC can issue summons through Ooki DAO’s help chat box, says judge
The United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission can serve members of the Ooki decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, with summons through online communications, according to a federal judge. In an Oct. 3 order granting a CFTC motion, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said the commission could provide a copy of...
CoinTelegraph
Grayscale terminates Bitcoin trust material agreements with Genesis
According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Investments has terminated two agreements with cryptocurrency broker Genesis around its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of the latter’s shares. Second, from Oct. 3 onward, Genesis...
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
CoinTelegraph
Upside capped at $980B total crypto market, according to derivatives metrics
It is becoming increasingly challenging to support a bullish short-term view for cryptocurrencies as the total crypto market capitalization has been below $1.4 trillion for the past 146 days. Furthermore, a descending channel initiated in late July has limited the upside after two strong rejections. The 1% weekly negative performance...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried sheds light on how FTX would approach a Celsius bid
FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has shared details on how his firm would approach a buy-up of Celsius’ assets. The comments come in light of FTX US snapping up bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.3 billion via auction last week and a recent report that FTX was considering a bid for Celsius’ assets as well.
CoinTelegraph
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest to offer crypto strategies to investment advisors
Cathie Wood's investment firm, ARK Investment, is making its two actively managed crypto strategies available to registered investment advisors. The strategies will be available as separately managed accounts (SMAs) through a collaboration with the digital asset platform Eaglebrook, the companies announced on Oct. 3. The ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy aims to...
CoinTelegraph
Basel Committee: Banks worldwide reportedly own 9.4 billion euros in crypto assets
According to a new study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision — a supranational organization responsible for setting the standards on bank capital, liquidity and funding — 19 out of 182 global banks supervised by the committee reported that they owned digital assets. Combined, their total exposure to crypto is estimated to be 9.4 billion euros ($9.38 billion).
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price starts ‘Uptober’ down 0.7% amid hope for final $20K push
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to hold $20,000 into the September monthly close as one trader eyed a final comeback before fresh downside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staying lower after finishing the month at around $19,400. Capping 3% losses, the monthly chart failed to rally on Oct....
CoinTelegraph
BTC price still not at ‘max pain’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Last week proved a testing time for...
CoinTelegraph
M31 Capital launches $100M Web3 investment fund with $50M in commitments so far
Crypto-focused investment firm M31 Capital has launched a new investment fund dedicated to Web3 companies, further underscoring the industry’s shift toward decentralized internet projects. The M31 Capital Web3 Opportunity Fund will invest up to $100 million in token projects and private equity opportunities within Web3, the company announced Tuesday....
CoinTelegraph
Ether exchange netflow highlights behavioral pattern of ETH whales
The exchange netflow of Ether (ETH) over the past couple of years highlights a behavioral pattern among Ether whales that market analysts believe is done to pump the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency. The “exchange netflow” is an indicator that measures the net amount of cryptocurrency entering or exiting the...
