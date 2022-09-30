Read full article on original website
KRON4 News
California native Aaron Judge breaks American League home run record
(KTXL) — Linden native Aaron Judge tops the list for most home runs in the American League. The Linden High alum hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday, giving him the record for most home runs in a single season in the American League. The New York Yankees slugger hit his record-breaking home […]
MLB・
Aaron Judge's epic run to 62 homers transcended contract year tension. Can the Yankees really let history go?
On opening day, we didn't know how much the New York Yankees would pay Aaron Judge this year. We knew he had turned down a $213.5 million extension offer, leaving open the possibility that the 2022 season would be his last in the Bronx. We knew he would be closely watched, a barely precedented superstar playing out a contract year as the face of the game's most storied franchise. He didn't homer in that first game, but by the time the sides settled on a $19 million salary on June 24, he had gone deep 27 times.
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball's "clean" standard.
