Student in custody after fights outside of McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Buffalo Police vehicles swarmed McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue after fights broke out Tuesday afternoon. Buffalo Police officers were first spotted outside the school around 3:45 p.m. A BPD spokesperson said no one was injured and a 16-year-old male student is in custody...
Teen indicted in school stabbing
A 16 year old student has been indicted in connection with a stabbing incident at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management last month. The teen has been charged with felony assault.
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Teen accused of stabbing girl at Buffalo school indicted
The teen accused of stabbing her, who was charged with second-degree assault, is scheduled to be back in court on November 1.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
Buffalo man sentenced for burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
Andie’s 5 things to check out this week
Wednesday, Oct. 5th from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. One of our country’s most esteemed Military Bands returns to Fredonia! The United States Marine Band will be playing in King Concert Hall for FREE. Ticket limits may apply. Public Open Skate. Friday, Oct. 7th from 7 p.m. to 8:30...
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Southtowns Alert: Have You Seen This Pickup? [PHOTO]
The fall is here and the weather has changed from hot and humid to crisp and frosty. The sun is setting even earlier these days and that has brought out some bold individuals who are waiting to take advantage of opportunities to take things. The Neighborhood App in the Hamburg/Orchard...
Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
Inmate Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old woman was allegedly busted with fentanyl while incarcerated at the Chautauqua County Jail. Back on September 17, corrections officers say they allegedly found Karlie Hallett to be in possession of the drug. Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Hallett...
2 charged with conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in Hamburg bust
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undercover law enforcement busted two citizens of India trying to get married in Hamburg for a green card. Dishant Patel, 24, and Shweta Patel, 23, who both were living in Indianapolis, Indiana, at the time, are facing a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud charges. It’s...
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Three Charged with Rioting
Three people have been charged with rioting after a violent disturbance Saturday night. Foster Township Police are reporting the arrest of 56-year-old Arnold E. Sirline of Bradford, 19-year-old Joshua James Isaman of Olean, and 20-year-old Claudia Serline of Bradford on multiple charges, including felony riot, intent to commit a felony, harassment with physical contact, disorderly conduct – fighting, assault, and reckless endangerment.
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
