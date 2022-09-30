It was around 8 AM Saturday morning, October 1st, when a United States Postal Service mail carrier was sitting in the parking lot of his assigned post office. As he was preparing to hit the road, he noticed something out of the ordinary. A man was attempting to break into the back door of the Ceresco Post Office in broad daylight. The man then attempted to enter his USPS vehicle by trying to open the passenger side door and the rear hatch door.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO