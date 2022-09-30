ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide

KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction

KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country

A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
1240 WJIM

Battle Creek Man Arrested In Attempted Post Office Break In

It was around 8 AM Saturday morning, October 1st, when a United States Postal Service mail carrier was sitting in the parking lot of his assigned post office. As he was preparing to hit the road, he noticed something out of the ordinary. A man was attempting to break into the back door of the Ceresco Post Office in broad daylight. The man then attempted to enter his USPS vehicle by trying to open the passenger side door and the rear hatch door.
abc57.com

Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping

NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
