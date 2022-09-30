Read full article on original website
Last defendant in 2020 double homicide sentenced
The last of three people who were charged in connection to the deaths of a couple near Kalamazoo in 2020 has been sentenced.
Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
wincountry.com
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
iheart.com
Man accused in local mother's murder returned to Kent County from Mexico
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A man who was found in Mexico following his alleged involvement in a Kent County murder has been returned to the Grand Rapids area to face charges. Yenly Garcia faces at least five charges, including murder, following the death of Mollie Schmidt. A not guilty plea...
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Deputies seek suspect after boy assaulted at Millennium Park
Authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at Millennium Park this summer.
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
Man held without bond after woman’s body found in his apartment
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man who was captured in Mexico after allegedly killing a woman in Wyoming was ordered held without bond at his arraignment Monday, Oct. 3, in Wyoming District Court. Yenly Garcia, 44, is charged with open murder in the killing of a Mollie Schmidt, 33,...
wgvunews.org
Missing 13-year-old Plainfield Township girl found safe, man charged with kidnapping after bus trip across country
A missing 13-year-old West Michigan girl has been found safe, while authorities said Tuesday, they are charging a 19-year-old man with kidnapping. Whitehead said the girl had disappeared Sunday evening. Authorities say, they believed she voluntary left with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, who lives in New York. It is believed by...
Family of woman killed in crash with speeding sheriff’s cruiser wants deputy held accountable
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – The family of a Fennville woman who was struck and killed by a speeding sheriff’s patrol car wants the now-former deputy held accountable. Ofelia Nunez, 74, was killed in the June 12 crash that seriously injured her husband, Jose Nunez. “We just want justice...
Battle Creek Man Arrested In Attempted Post Office Break In
It was around 8 AM Saturday morning, October 1st, when a United States Postal Service mail carrier was sitting in the parking lot of his assigned post office. As he was preparing to hit the road, he noticed something out of the ordinary. A man was attempting to break into the back door of the Ceresco Post Office in broad daylight. The man then attempted to enter his USPS vehicle by trying to open the passenger side door and the rear hatch door.
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
54-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Grand Rapids on Friday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
‘No justification’ for deputy doing 90 mph in fatal crash, says expert
A nationally recognized researcher who has spent a career studying hazardous police actions called the high-speed pursuit of traffic offenders 'ridiculous,' among other adjectives.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
Hear West Michigan couple’s 911 call after 84-year-old pro-life canvasser shot in their yard
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An Ionia County woman whose husband shot an 84-year-old pro-life canvasser called 911 as the wounded canvasser was driving from the their property. Sharon Harvey made the call about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from her Lake Odessa area home. The canvasser, Joan Jacobson, was shot in...
Fox17
Mother "immensely relieved" after school bus drivers return toddler in stolen car
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A toddler is safe after being stolen in a vehicle on Tuesday. According to the Kentwood Police Department, officers were called to the area near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Shortly thereafter, police received a phone call from a person who said the...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
