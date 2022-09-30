ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Will’s House From 'Stranger Things' Is On Zillow & The Photos Are Spookier Than The Series

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkIEq_0iHCtQef00

An iconic home in pop culture is currently listed on Zillow and Stranger Things fans will identify every corner of this property. That’s right, we are talking about Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers’ house — and it looks spookier in real life.

Located in Fayetteville, GA the house is listed for $300,000 has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s currently under contract, according to the posting.

Instagram account @zillowgonewild shared some photos of the residence and things are not looking fancy.

The front of the building, located at 149 Coastline Road, looks like the regular home where the Byers live in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The grayish single-floor house is surrounded by a lot of trees and plants.

A second picture shows the residence from far, and the very long entrance road added to the fact that there are no other buildings around makes the place look spooky and haunted.

A single inside photo of this 1,846 sq. ft. home pictures a shut-down fireplace in an empty living room with a brown floor and yellowish wood-like walls. According to the Zillow post, the house needs a full rehab.

"Are the kids living in the walls included or is that something you have to pay extra for?” an Instagram user wrote in the post, joining other fans who also made Stranger Things-related comments.

A recent report by Insider is stating that the current buyer is trying to purchase the location for almost double the asking price and has the idea of turning the place into a Halloween attraction.

Comments / 0

Related
secretatlanta.co

Conquer The ‘Trail Of Terror’ At This Terrific Haunted House In Buford

There’s so many awesome things to do over spooky season, and you’d be such a ghoul to miss out. From pumpkin spice to the scariest haunted houses, there’s something for everyone to honor Halloween in and around Atlanta. But beware, the following haunt is not for the faint-hearted, as Buford’s notoriously terrifying haunted trail is back and creepier than ever.
BUFORD, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Free adoptions for oversized dogs in October at Best Friends Animal Society

ATLANTA — Best Friends Animal Shelter is one of many rescues swamped with dogs heavier than 40 pounds. Huskies, shepherds, terriers and mutts are just some oversized dogs posing a risk to overcrowded shelters all over the country. Best Friends is working to at least give the big dogs in metro Atlanta another chance.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta

Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Fayetteville, GA
Business
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Fayetteville, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
thehypemagazine.com

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ Comes to State Farm Arena on Dec. 4

It was announced today that ‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition’ will come to the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 4, in an event promoted by Global Events Production. The event will feature RIAA Certified Platinum R&B group Xscape as well as world-renowned R&B/Rap artist Bobby Brown and include performances from Dru Hill, Silk, 112, and Shai. Tickets are on sale to the general public now via Ticketmaster.com, just as the Atlanta R&B Music Experience begins its sold-out concert at the downtown Atlanta venue.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair

Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta needs abundant housing

I’m lucky. I got to grow up in South Dekalb County in the 90s, an enclave of Black excellence that prepared me to succeed in more ways than I can measure. I got a scholarship to attend Emory, a great job right out of college, and opportunities to travel the world.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Zillow#Stranger Things#Business Industry#Linus Business#House#Ga
11Alive

Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List

GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
secretatlanta.co

10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy