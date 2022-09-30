ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Apex Legends introduces solo mode on mobile but leaves out PC & console versions

Apex Legends mobile has brought in a solo game mode, however, there is no word yet on whether the new feature will be coming to the PC and console versions of the game. While it was leaked and hinted at back in June 2022 that mobile would be getting the solo mode before PC and console, the recent patch notes for Apex Legends mobile have now confirmed this to be true.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
dexerto.com

Warzone players claim ‘scam’ free bundle actually costs CoD points

A bundle appeared to be free in the CoD store; However, some players feel deceived after losing 2000 CoD points by purchasing it. Warzone’s long run is nearing a conclusion. Warzone 2 launches on November 16, and Activision confirmed Operators, weapon skins, and blueprints will not transfer over from the original Warzone.
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact endgame Q&A sparks fan outrage over lack of content

The Genshin Impact endgame content discussion has reached boiling point after the developers announced no future plans for combat-focused modes. Following the recent announcement that Genshin Impact will not be adding any combat-orientated endgame content outside of the Spiral Abyss, fans have come together to voice their anger over the news.
dexerto.com

Random Warzone loadout generator creates the perfect off-meta picks

If you’re looking to go off-meta for the final weeks of Warzone, before Warzone 2 releases, this random loadout generator is the perfect tool to help you pick random guns that you might not have used before. For the most part, Warzone players have always looked to follow the...
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact devs state no plans for more endgame content after Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact developers have announced that endgame content similar to Spiral Abyss is not in development. Here’s what the developers had to say on this matter. Genshin Impact players have wanted HoYoverse to add more end-game content to the game since release, but so far, news on this eagerly requested feature has been rather scarce.
dexerto.com

All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13

With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front. League of Legends Season 13...
dexerto.com

Ninja left speechless after choking Fortnite win by trolling final enemy

Fortnite streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins was left speechless after he was brutally defeated, as a result of choking completely while toying with his enemy. In games like Fortnite or Warzone, lightning-fast reactions are essential to emerging the victor. Some players may prefer to hunt down their enemies methodically, others prefer to use aggressive tactics.
dexerto.com

Snip3down clashes with NICKMERCS after calling out “solo to Pred” Apex Legends streams

Snipe3down took a shot at ‘solo to Pred’ Apex Legends streams and it attracted the attention of NICKMERCS as well many of the game’s other biggest names. Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona is a veteran of the FPS scene, and after a stint in which he returned to professional Halo, the multi-time champion has settled back into the Apex Legends world as if he never left.
dexerto.com

PlayStation Stars leak reveals Diamond “invite only” tier for players

PlayStation’s upcoming loyalty program PlayStation Stars reportedly features an invitation-only tier, according to new leaks about Sony’s fresh scheme for PS Plus subscribers. Since the inception of the PlayStation Store, players have wondered whether Sony would implement a service akin to Xbox’s Microsoft Rewards program. In exchange for...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch

A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
