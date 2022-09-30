ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon public health students advance research in summer institute

Public health studies majors Victoria Colbeck ’23 and Nazaneen Shokri ’24 participated in ResearchTalk Inc.’s QRSI on July 25-29 and August 3-5, 2022. The virtual institute was hosted in collaboration with the University of North Carolina’s Odum Institute for Research in Social Sciences. Colbeck and Shokri...
Kernodle Center’s “Get on the Bus” program invites students to dip their toes into service

Elon University offers a myriad of service opportunities, from hour-long shifts at Campus Kitchen to overnight volunteer events with Alternative Breaks. However, for students who are just looking to get started with service at Elon, the Kernodle Center for Civic Life has designed a program that makes it easy for students to dip their toes into volunteering.
The late Jerry and Jeanne Robertson honored during tribute by humorists, Elon community

A night of laughter seemed to be the most fitting way to honor longtime benefactors of Elon University, Jerry and Jeanne Robertson P’89 GP’17 GP’22. “Tonight, we celebrate the lives of two very special people who were the very definition of southern charm and downhome goodness,” President Connie Ledoux Book said during the Tribute to Jeanne & Jerry Robertson event at Whitley Auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Melanie Meisner ’23 runs the show at Elon Student Television

As a child, Melanie Meisner ’23 wished that she could spend all of her time in front of the television instead of doing homework. She always acknowledged her passion for movies and television but did not realize that there were options outside of the STEM field. Now, she is...
Students are invited to reduce stress at Pet Therapy Event

In preparation for mid-terms, students are invited to reduce their stress at the pet therapy event hosted by Campus Recreation and Wellness’s Elon SPARKS Peer Health Educators, in partnership with Kopper Top Learning Center PAAWS Program on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Moseley West Lawn Speakers Corner.
Elon Football rises in the polls after Richmond win

Coming off of a 30-27 double overtime win over No. 17/22 Richmond Saturday, the Elon University football team continued to climb the polls Monday. Elon earned a No. 14 ranking in the Stats Perform Top 25 poll and a No. 18 national ranking in the AFCA Coaches poll. At 4-1...
