PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia

If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It’s Ongoing Work for Musicians

Mollie Ducoste a.k.a. Mollie Rose.Image via mollierosemusic.com. Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man gets new, free smile following car accident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For most people, a car accident is one of the worst days you can have but not for one Philadelphia man. An act of kindness from complete strangers has literally changed his smile and has given him a new outlook on life. The last time CBS3 saw Greg Cuta, he looked different. Decades of bad dentistry left him with only a few teeth. But, he was about to get a brand-new smile, all thanks to the kindness of two strangers."It definitely changed a whole different prospect of my life," Cuta said.On the afternoon of Feb. 1, Cuta hit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chainstoreage.com

A Giant Supermarket becomes a children’s health center in metro Philadelphia

Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia goes to the Upside Down: 'Stranger Things' pop-up opens at Uptown Beer Garden

Uptown Beer Garden recently debuted a Halloween makeover that will have patrons wondering whether they've traveled through their TV screens into Hawkins, Indiana. Just in time for spooky season, Center City's largest beer garden is now "Uptown Upside Down," a "Stranger Things" themed pop-up complete with props, characters, cocktails and art based on the popular Netflix show, which aired its penultimate fourth season this summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lodging

The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WILMINGTON, DE
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man

Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites For Their 35th Anniversary

The cast of A Different World reunited for it’s 35th anniversary in Wilmington, Delaware at Wilmington Public Library for a panel to celebrate the milestone. In attendance were Cree Summer, Dawnn Lewis, Daryll Bell, Jasmine Guy, Charnele Brown, and Kadeem Harrison who were all smiles in an Instagram story post from Summer’s social media account which she captioned “35 years of love.”
WILMINGTON, DE
morethanthecurve.com

Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team

The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
