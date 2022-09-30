PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For most people, a car accident is one of the worst days you can have but not for one Philadelphia man. An act of kindness from complete strangers has literally changed his smile and has given him a new outlook on life. The last time CBS3 saw Greg Cuta, he looked different. Decades of bad dentistry left him with only a few teeth. But, he was about to get a brand-new smile, all thanks to the kindness of two strangers."It definitely changed a whole different prospect of my life," Cuta said.On the afternoon of Feb. 1, Cuta hit...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO