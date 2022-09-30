ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

UNM Looks To End Two-Game Skein Hosting Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico hosts Wyoming on Saturday night at 5:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore. The Lobos come into the game 2-3 and 0-2 in the Mountain West while Wyoming is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Wrap Up Play at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS, Texas –– The New Mexico men’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational with the final round at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Lobos shot 4-under in the third round, their best round of the event, to finish in 10th place at 2-over.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Vandeputte Falls In Messick Final

FT. COLLINS, Colo. — Maud Vandeputte advanced to the Messick B final, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Sarah Weekley of host Colorado State to highlight UNM’s play at the Messick, a tournament which saw UNM pick up several good results. Vandeputte, a transfer from Christian Brothers, went 3-1 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Couple ties knot at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to Balloon Fiesta park to catch breathtaking views of balloons, enjoy great food and have fun. Pat Hale, a visitor from California, said she couldn't get enough of what Albuquerque had to offer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
justpene50

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon entangles in light pole near downtown Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials are on scene of a balloon incident in downtown Albuquerque. From Sky 7 flew over the area and saw a balloon draped over a light pole in downtown Albuquerque near 2nd Street and Copper Ave. No further information was available about injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

