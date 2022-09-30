Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS worried about “weird” things ruining Warzone 2
Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is a fan of Warzone 2’s new map but says there are a few “weird” things that he’s not quite sure about. As the battle royale genre has grown to one of, if not the biggest, in the gaming market to date, players are always looking for something new and innovative to get their teeth stuck into.
dexerto.com
Activision claim “high-profile” streamers use Warzone cheats in EngineOwning lawsuit
Activision have revealed that “high-profile” streamers have been known to buy cheats for Call of Duty games in their new lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the biggest cheat sellers around. While cheats have always been prevalent in Call of Duty games in some form, Activision has been in...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock
Kiriko is a brand new support hero coming to Overwatch 2 through the new season 1 Battle Pass. Here’s everything we know about this new fighter. With Overwatch 2 introducing brand new elements to the beloved fast-paced first-person shooter, one character has caught the eye of many. Kiriko is the first hero to be unlocked in the game’s season 1 battle pass and comes with a multitude of weapons, abilities, and skins.
dexerto.com
PlayStation 5 jailbreak hack goes public & could lead to PS5 piracy
A jailbreak exploit has struck Sony’s PlayStation 5 console with the powerful piece of tech potentially capable of playing PS5 games for free. Since its release, the PS5 has been an absolute beast of a machine with the overwhelming demand for consoles still proving to be an issue nearly 2 years after its launch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
Snip3down clashes with NICKMERCS after calling out “solo to Pred” Apex Legends streams
Snipe3down took a shot at ‘solo to Pred’ Apex Legends streams and it attracted the attention of NICKMERCS as well many of the game’s other biggest names. Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona is a veteran of the FPS scene, and after a stint in which he returned to professional Halo, the multi-time champion has settled back into the Apex Legends world as if he never left.
dexerto.com
Pokemon trainers celebrate their anniversary with epic custom Pokemon card
A Pokemon training couple has melted the hearts of the internet after showing off a fantastic custom card to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Over the past 25 years, Pokemon has brought people together via video games, card collecting, and even anime. And sometimes, trainers catch feelings for one another while trying to catch Pokemon.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 server status: Is Overwatch 2 down?
Overwatch 2 servers are guaranteed to experience issues where players around the world struggle to connect to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch’s 2 server status. The launch period of Overwatch 2 may be an exciting time with countless fresh features, new characters, and...
dexerto.com
Amiibo reveals stunning Sephiroth Smash model ahead of FF7 Crisis Core REUNION
The new Sephiroth Amiibo has been revealed at Zurich Pop-Con in Switzerland, and the details of the model make it as beautiful as a resin figure or statuette. The announcement comes ahead of exciting Final Fantasy 7 game releases this year. Fans have been collecting the unique Amiibo figures for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
League of Legends Season 13 is much-needed simplification of complex MOBA
League of Legends is loved — and hated — due to its complexities. Veterans love the depth, while simultaneously making the game near-impossible for new players to learn. Season 13 is a big step towards simplifying the game as much as possible to keep the player base growing.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer slams “stupid” chat after berating his wife again on Twitch
A Twitch streamer brushed off “stupid” viewers after they called him out for raging at his wife live on stream, screaming about the way she was playing Apex Legends. The streamer, who goes by the name of officialglockoma, can be seen regularly streaming alongside his significant other. He has under 1,000 followers on Twitch and the couple grinds competitive game modes on a regular basis.
dexerto.com
Random Warzone loadout generator creates the perfect off-meta picks
If you’re looking to go off-meta for the final weeks of Warzone, before Warzone 2 releases, this random loadout generator is the perfect tool to help you pick random guns that you might not have used before. For the most part, Warzone players have always looked to follow the...
dexerto.com
Simple Apex Legends trick reduces sprint to fire time drastically
Apex Legends players have uncovered a ‘Sprintout cancel’ trick that drastically reduces the sprint to fire time when running with a weapon. It’s been a little over three years since Apex Legends first launched, and as Respawn Entertainment keeps adding new legends to the battle royale, players keep finding new ways to play the game.
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 player gets roasted after spending $400 on two MyPlayer builds
An NBA 2K23 player who spent $400 to upgrade two different MyPlayer builds is getting roasted on the official NBA 2K subreddit. The NBA 2K community has made clear their frustrations with the basketball sim’s latest entry. Incredibly low VC payouts for challenges and quests sit at the forefront of critiques leveled against the game.
NBA・
dexerto.com
Warzone players claim ‘scam’ free bundle actually costs CoD points
A bundle appeared to be free in the CoD store; However, some players feel deceived after losing 2000 CoD points by purchasing it. Warzone’s long run is nearing a conclusion. Warzone 2 launches on November 16, and Activision confirmed Operators, weapon skins, and blueprints will not transfer over from the original Warzone.
dexerto.com
MrBeast claims “huge” YouTube Shorts change will force TikTok’s biggest stars to jump ship
MrBeast believes many of the biggest names on TikTok today will soon abandon the platform in favor of YouTube Shorts once a new advertising revenue split comes into effect in 2023. There’s no denying the success countless personalities have had through TikTok. From unknowns to internet celebs overnight, the rapid-fire...
dexerto.com
Is Overwatch 2 getting a Battle Royale? Secret “Survival” mode discovered in Custom Games
Blizzard could be dipping its toes into the battle royale scene as Overwatch 2 players discovered a new game mode in the Custom Games menu. A few hiccups plagued Overwatch 2’s October 4 launch. “Unexpected Server Errors” and server disconnects prevented players worldwide from accessing the highly anticipated hero shooter sequel.
dexerto.com
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remake reportedly in the works five years after original launch
Sony is reportedly working on a new version of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5, either a full-fledged remake or a simpler remaster, just five years on from the original release on the PlayStation 4. We now appear to be in the age of rapid remakes. Just nine years...
dexerto.com
Riot gives League of Legends’ top lane love in Season 13 overhaul
“Top lane has been languishing” in Riot’s words, so the League of Legends developers are finally sending the role some love in a big Season 13 overhaul. Changes to items, gold, and experience will make the long lane a focal point of Summoner’s Rift. It’s become a...
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok won’t be the last of PlayStation’s cross-gen games
Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst has hinted that Sony will continue to support cross-gen games across PS4 and PS5. Ahead of PS5’s release, PlayStation executives were quick to tout the company’s commitment to next-gen gaming. CEO and President Jim Ryan even went so far as to proudly proclaim, “we do believe in generations.”
dexerto.com
Overwatch players share final in-game moments as servers go down for OW2
The Overwatch servers have finally gone down in preparation for the sequel’s launch, resulting in players sharing their favorite experiences from the first game and their final moments. Overwatch 2 is finally going live on October 4, and with it, the original game is being morphed into OW2. To...
Comments / 0