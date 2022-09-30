Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Born As He Welcomes 3rd Child With Brittany Bell

Image Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Nick Cannon has a new baby! The TV host revealed he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child together on September 23, making it a total of 10 kids for Nick! Taking to his Instagram, Nick shared a gorgeous video of the baby shower and said he was “blessed” to share his journey of “Fatherhood” with Brittany.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” he added. “For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT! She introduced me to the concept of a BlessingWay!”

Nick also detailed the actual delivery and revealed the unique name for his new baby, writing, “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.” He concluded, “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

Nick Cannon is the father of 10 children after he welcomed his 3rd child with Brittany Bell. (Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The comedian also shares a son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 1, with Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014. When Powerful was born, Brittany shared a photo of the family, writing, “All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Just a few weeks earlier, Nick surprised fans when revealed he and LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter named Onyx, which is the first for the couple and LaNisha’s firstborn child overall. And in June, he welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. The star is also awaiting the birth of his 11th child with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, born on June 14, 2021. Nick also has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.