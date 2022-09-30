Beloved Americana piano man John Fullbright hits Dosey Doe - The Big Barn with a new album, The Liar, on Oct 9

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO