The Woodlands, TX

Beloved Americana piano man John Fullbright hits Dosey Doe - The Big Barn with a new album, The Liar, on Oct 9

By Woodlands Online Staff
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago
Woodlands Online& LLC

And the Number One Answer is Fun: Family Feud, New Danville Style

WILLIS, TX -- In these contentious times, it is nice to know that there is a time and place for a friendly feud. The time was “recently” and the place was New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Modeled after the popular...
WILLIS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards

CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

39920 Cimarron Way

MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season

CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families

Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands

Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

