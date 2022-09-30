Beloved Americana piano man John Fullbright hits Dosey Doe - The Big Barn with a new album, The Liar, on Oct 9

Read full article on original website
And the Number One Answer is Fun: Family Feud, New Danville Style
WILLIS, TX -- In these contentious times, it is nice to know that there is a time and place for a friendly feud. The time was “recently” and the place was New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Modeled after the popular...
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Sale of 15+ Acres of land in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±15.16-acre tract of land in Conroe, TX, at 14180 Horseshoe Bend, near the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd., to SAI SKC, LLC, for an undisclosed price. Diana...
Market Street Accepting Nominations for 2022 Tree Lighting “Lighting Luminary”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street – The Woodlands is looking for a special child or deserving family to flip the switch that will light the shopping, dining and entertainment destination’s 70-foot Christmas tree as part of its “Market Street in Lights” on Thursday, November 17.
Fall Into the 4th Annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour and Fall Festival at The Woodlands Hills on Nov. 5th!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Make plans to fall into The Woodlands Hills’ 4th annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour and Fall Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation, this family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Lone Star College to hold Adjunct Faculty Career Fair in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. “Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture...
39920 Cimarron Way
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3472 Sq. Ft. Lovely 1.5 story home on 4.67 lush acres in Magnolia! A few of the many features of this home include a covered front porch, 3 car garage, two tankless water heaters, extensive tile and wood flooring, crown moulding, neutral paint, abundant windows and generous room sizes. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinet storage opens to the sunny breakfast nook; both formals; den has cozy brick fireplace; study has French doors to close off for privacy; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom down; two bedrooms and large game room up; the private and serene backyard offers a 30'x40' metal workshop, sparkling pool and spa with pool bath, and lanai with outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by gorgeous shade trees. Zoned to Magnolia ISD schools and close to shopping and medical centers.
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season
CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families
Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
World Habitat Day Wall Build at Market Street hosted by Habitat MCTX
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight a global movement emphasizing the right for everyone...
Pumpkin Patches Around The Woodlands
Oct 1 - 31, varying times. Christ Church United Methodist – 6363 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands. Faith United Methodist Church – 2403 Rayford Rd, Spring. Oct 3 - 31, Mondays - Fridays 12:00 noon - dark, Saturdays & Sundays 9:30 a.m. - dark. First Christian Church Conroe...
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mother's Life
CONROE, TX -- Last July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an...
Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
