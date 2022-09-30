Read full article on original website
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
Two men indicted for previously unsolved killing of Joseph Housley
After a 15-month police investigation into the unsolved killing of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk on July 6, 2021, two men from Rehoboth – one of them being Housley’s son – have been indicted on murder charges. On Sept. 29, a Bristol County Grand Jury indicted 21-year-olds...
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
1 injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot in Providence Sunday night. A heavy police presence was seen at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. Police say one person was shot in the shoulder and taken to Rhode Island Hosptial with non-life-threatening injuries. No word on any suspects at […]
Mass State PD investigating serious crash in Foxboro
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Foxboro early Sunday morning. According to a release, just before 3:30 am., troopers, along with other emergency personnel responded to a SUV crash on I-95 north in the area of exit 13. When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle […]
Man charged with robbing New Bedford bank
Police arrested a Dartmouth man accused of robbing a bank in New Bedford earlier this week.
Dartmouth Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing New Bedford Bank
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) – A Dartmouth man with an extensive criminal record and a previous bank robbery conviction was arrested this week by New Bedford Police for allegedly robbing another bank in the city. According to police, Mark Demelo, 47, of Dartmouth was arrested on multiple charges after...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police receive several complaints of drug activity
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said 15 people were arrested on drug and other charges in an investigation into nuisance complaints in Pawtucket. According to police, several businesses and residents in the area of Broad and Montgomery Streets are seeing people sell and use drugs as well as hassle customers.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man indicted in connection with apartment rental scam on the South Coast
Defendant Targeted Prospective Tenants in Spanish-Speaking and Immigrant Communities. “A New Bedford man has been indicted in connection with a rental scam that defrauded prospective tenants in Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities looking for affordable housing, and for threatening the life of a witness, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Victor...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly one kilo of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Steven McCall, 26, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel...
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
fallriverreporter.com
Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday
The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
Police ID potential suspect in swatting investigation
An investigation is underway after a prank call prompted a massive police response in Providence Wednesday night.
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
