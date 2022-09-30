Read full article on original website
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County sheriff asks for help against violence in county jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Fulton County is urging members of the Atlanta City Council to help the county jail. This comes after an inmate was stabbed to death just last month. "I am moving in a space where people's lives are in danger. Since we met last,...
Fulton sheriff begs to move inmates from overcrowded jail to Atlanta detention center
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says lives are in danger if inmates at the Fulton County Jail aren’t transferred somewhere else. Sheriff Labat says eight inmates have died in the overcrowded jail in 2022. He says if things don’t change, that number could grow.
fox5atlanta.com
Stabbing death of inmate opens dialogue about Fulton County Jail
Sheriff Pat Labat says city leaders can't continue to delay giving help to the county jail. Last month, an inmate was stabbed to death. Labat says the overflow of inmate should be put into the city jail.
Fulton DA pushes to remove lawyers, OK search warrants before election break
A pair of legal filings from Fulton County prosecutors this week suggests their criminal investigation into attempts to ...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
Woman charged, accused of stabbing man she met on dating app in Atlanta
A woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed a man she recently met online in Atlanta, police said....
‘Jealous Boyfriend’ Convicted of Gunning Down His Girlfriend’s Ride-Share Driver Learns His Fate
A 27-year-old man in Georgia will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s ride-share driver in a jealous rage. Senior Dekalb County Superior Court Judge David Irwin on Thursday ordered De’monte Lamara Anderson to serve a sentence of life in prison plus five years for fatally shooting 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, whom Anderson mistakenly believed was having an affair with his girlfriend, authorities announced Monday.
Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on dating app, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering from being stabbed by a woman he says he met on a dating app, according to police. Officers were called to the man’s Monroe Drive NE apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Norcross man gets 25-year sentence for stealing nearly $10M in online scams
A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a conspiracy that obtained nearly $10 million by defrauding both businesses and individuals through online deception, including romance scams, officials said.
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
UGA student arrested, accused of making 'terroristic threats' on Yik Yak, police say
ATLANTA — A first-year University of Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making "terroristic threats" on the social media platform Yik Yak– an anonymous messaging app, according to UGA Police. UGA Police Chief P. Daniel Silk said the student was taken into custody early Sunday morning after...
fox5atlanta.com
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett County woman fights for chance at freedom, 24 years after killing her abuser
Latoya Dickson was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 after killing her abuser. She has been denied bond six times and her case is up for review again.
Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said. Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the...
fox5atlanta.com
51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say
SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front...
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run survivor wants driver responsible arrested, charged
DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The motorcyclist survived and wants the driver responsible to be arrested and charged.
fox5atlanta.com
Police see a crime scene so confusing, they didn't know who the victim, suspect were
This Marietta story has so many twists and turns that police say they didn't know who was the victim and who was the suspect. It involves a hammer, knife and lots of blood.
