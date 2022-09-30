Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted by Fargo police since August nabbed early Tuesday after tip
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police caught a suspect they’ve been searching for since August early Tuesday morning. At 3am a tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd St. S.
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township in Aitkin County sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
