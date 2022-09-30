Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND — This fish tale starts in Cleveland, at a tournament on Lake Erie. Walleye were weighed and a champion named, but something seemed off. It wasn't just the catch that was "fishy," and a quick knife down one walleye sunk the new champions hopes of taking any prizes home when weights and fillets were found inside.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming
Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
Heck’s Cafe to open new location in Beachwood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland restaurateur Fadi Daoud is opening a third Heck’s Café in the former Blu Restaurant space at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The opening is planned for November. Daoud bought the Ohio City Heck’s Café in 2005 and opened the Avon location in 2015. He also owns Antica Italian in Avon.
Upcoming Playhouse Square facelift to include colorful new marquees for principal theaters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square is gearing up for its next big facelift, a $10 million-plus upgrade that will include replacing its aging, battered, and visually uncoordinated theater marquees. Scheduled for completion by June 2023, the revamp will endow the city’s theater district with six new, gold-colored marquees glittering...
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two anglers were caught cheating in a Cleveland fishing tournament by adding lead weights and fish filets that appeared to be previously prepared to increase the weight of the fish during a competition on Friday. The cheaters added around eight pounds of total weight to the...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Food Truck Challenge, Rocktober Fest at Mapleside Farms, German Day Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
This month's Cleveland Networking Mixer took place at The Burnham inside the Downtown Hilton. Here's what we saw.
thisiscleveland.com
10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone
It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area
Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
