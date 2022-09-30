ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Mild, but a quick 20-degree drop is coming

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!. Wednesday/Thursday look as if they will be the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open new location in Beachwood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland restaurateur Fadi Daoud is opening a third Heck’s Café in the former Blu Restaurant space at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The opening is planned for November. Daoud bought the Ohio City Heck’s Café in 2005 and opened the Avon location in 2015. He also owns Antica Italian in Avon.
BEACHWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Downtown Cleveland#Cleveland Metroparks#Furnishings#Oranges#Sweater Weather#Travel Destinations#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
thisiscleveland.com

10 Cleveland Fall Backdrops That Will Bring Out the Basic in Anyone

It happens in almost every season but fall just hits different, doesn’t it?. Telltale signs start to pile up: the temperature drops, the leaves change color and the occasional scent of distant bonfire wafts through the air. Before you know it, even the most “above it” of us are starting to feel the itch. We’re here to tell you to stop fighting it and just EMBRACE THE BASIC.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy