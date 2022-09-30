Read full article on original website
Why Rolling Stones’ Singer Mick Jagger Said He ‘Could Really Die’ the First Time He Met the Beatles
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger professed that he “could really die” the first time he met The Beatles.
BBC
Phil Collins and two Genesis bandmates sell song catalogue for a reported $300m
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music in a deal reportedly worth $300m (£269m). Concord Music, which has bought the rights, said the sale included Collins' blockbuster solo albums No Jacket Required and ...But Seriously!. While it did not provide a figure, the...
‘Björk said it should sound like the Cantina band!’: the enduring influence of Star Wars’ bizarre jazz group
Of all the gin joints in all the galaxy, Luke Skywalker walked into Mos Eisley Cantina. A wretched hive of villainy where your pint of blue milk might get spilled by some unfriendly bum-faced alien, the tavern is seared into the memory of nearly every sci-fi fan alive thanks to its appearance in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.
Alice in Chains Had to Convince Layne Staley to Use His Guitar Riffs on Two ‘Dirt’ Songs
While we mostly know legendary albums in their final form, the decisions on what is eventually used for a record aren't always so cut and dried. Such was the case for Alice in Chains and their Dirt album, which turns 30 today (Sept. 29). As revealed by Sean Kinney and Jerry Cantrell, two of the album's key tracks might not have made the cut had it not been for some arm twisting of singer Layne Staley.
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
Buddy's Pizza unveils all-corner, 8-square pizza
Buddy's Pizza is giving corner slice lovers what they want! The original Detroit-style pizza chain announced it is launched an all-corner 8-square pizza.
#MeToo, Five Years Later: Why Time’s Up Imploded
When it was founded in the months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in 2017, Time’s Up was supposed to put Hollywood’s considerable power and money — and its sudden outrage — to work fighting sexual harassment. Instead, today Time’s Up is a ghost organization, technically still operating, but with no CEO or programming offered in nearly a year, and with a skeletal board. For many victims who had hoped the nonprofit would become a vital advocate for their rights, the devolution of Time’s Up from its attention-grabbing launch at the 2018 Golden Globes to its near-defunct status today has been...
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Vents His Spleen on ‘Ignoreland’
R.E.M. began crafting their follow-up to Out of Time, just as the album was becoming a multi-platinum blockbuster in the spring and summer of 1991. They wanted to do something different, from a musical vantage point. Where their seventh full-length studio release had been delicate (mandolins), pastoral (string sections) and often cheery (“Shiny Happy People” anyone?), R.E.M. were planning to come up with a batch of rockers. This next disc would be hard, fast and loud, the sonic successor to the crunchiest material on 1987’s Document and 1988’s Green.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Phil Collins and Genesis Part With Publishing In $300 Million Deal With Concord
Phil Collins and Genesis have reached a deal with Concord to sell their publishing and master recordings for a figure north of $300 million, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The deal includes songs that Collins recorded in his solo career and the music he made in Genesis along with keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. It also includes solo recordings from Rutherford and Banks but nothing from Peter Gabriel’s time in Genesis or his solo career. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Concord President Bob Valentine said he planned on introducing the music of...
Dead Kennedys's debut: still satirical, still subversive, now with extra shine
The Dead Kennedys' hardcore punk classic Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables has been sonically retooled for a new generation
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
LCD Soundsystem Releases Original Song ‘New Body Rhumba’ from ‘White Noise’
While a new Noah Baumbach movie (especially one that stars Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver) is always going to be a big event for the indie film community, the release of “White Noise” is an equally monumental moment for music fans. Indie rockers LCD Soundsystem, who haven’t released new music since the 2018 album “American Dream” hit shelves, have contributed a new original song for the film. Titled “New Body Rhumba,” the track serves as the backdrop for a massive dance number during the film’s closing credits. And if you can’t wait for “White Noise” to premiere in theaters November 25...
Review: Lambchop Shares New Proverbs From ‘The Bible’
If there’s one thing that’s remained consistent about Lambchop it’s their abject inconsistency. An ever-shifting collective, helmed by the band’s sole constant, Kurt Wagner, its members have never been hesitant about diving deeply into varied textures that descend well below the surface of melody and mayhem. Given the album title and names of certain songs—“Whatever, Mortal,” “A Major Minor Drag,” “Dylan at the Mousetrap,” “Police Dog Blues,” etc.—the mystery is thickened throughout, and even a close listen to the lyrics doesn’t necessarily offer any insight into Wagner’s mindset. Nevertheless, the music is consistently compelling, making one willing to follow those sounds to whatever pull and parameters they might lead.
iheart.com
MISSISSIPPI MASS CHOIR LIVE RECORDING XI
Some of the faces have changed since the Mississippi Mass Choir first recorded in October 1988, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS, but the music ministry of “Serving God Through Song” remains consistent and persistent. The award-winning, internationally acclaimed gospel choir is still on a mission to draw souls closer to Christ.
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
