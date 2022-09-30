When it was founded in the months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in 2017, Time’s Up was supposed to put Hollywood’s considerable power and money — and its sudden outrage — to work fighting sexual harassment. Instead, today Time’s Up is a ghost organization, technically still operating, but with no CEO or programming offered in nearly a year, and with a skeletal board. For many victims who had hoped the nonprofit would become a vital advocate for their rights, the devolution of Time’s Up from its attention-grabbing launch at the 2018 Golden Globes to its near-defunct status today has been...

ADVOCACY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO