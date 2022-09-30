Read full article on original website
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Hy-Vee Pulling Certain Cheese Products From Shelves Due To National Recall
Apparently bad cheese does exists. Hy-Vee announced that it is pulling specific items from its shelves and for good reason. The manufacturer of these products says that some of its items could contain Listeria and Hy-Vee officials want you to either throw away these products or return them for a full refund.
Illinois Woman Finds Son She Put Up for Adoption 26 Years Ago
A woman in Illinois made the decision 26 years ago that she would put her newborn son up for adoption. Now, after years of searching, she and her biological son are reunited thanks to a Facebook post. Jen Middlebrooks was interviewed by WMBD News in a just-shared video on YouTube....
Hunter Shares What Might Be Missouri State Archery Record Buck
There's no official word, but new video shared by a hunter shows what might be a buck that might break a more than 20 year Missouri state archery record. I saw this share by Outdoor Life of Josh Heuser who's a host on Respect the Game TV. His video share on Instagram shows a stunning deer that might just be a modern-day mammoth buck.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations
Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
Iowa, If Your House Smells Like Ammonia, Get Out Immediately
What is ammonia? Ammonia is a colorless gas, but this is not a warning about a gas leak in your home. Ammonia has a strong odor that smells like urine or sweat. Ammonia occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found naturally in plants, animals, and the human body.
If I Get One More Scam Call Or Text In Iowa I’m Going To LOSE IT
Today I got a text from my bank... wait no I didn't! I don't have an account with Green state bank. That's how these texts get us. They are alarming and hoping to catch us off guard. It's sad that we always have to have our guard up, but with...
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
Iowa’s Case Of ‘Brain Drain’ Among The Worst in The Nation
The state of Iowa is having a major issue with 'brain drain'. No, it isn't some mystery illness that gives you a headache for days. But it is a significant issue that doesn't bode well for future generations of Iowans. So what exactly is 'brain drain'? The Cedar Rapids Gazette...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
Want A Gorgeous Garden? These Flowers Can Survive Iowa’s Expected Harsh Winter
This is the season to be planning and replanting for the oasis that will be next season's garden. But which ones will survive a rough winter?. The 2022-2023 Farmer's Almanac is calling for Iowa to be in a "hibernation zone" with air temps that could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero in January (you will not see me if that happens. Hibernation in effect.)
Another Prehistoric Iowa Find, Mammoth Bone Discovered [PHOTOS]
Just last week we shared the news of a prehistoric human jaw bone that was discovered in Eastern Iowa. About four days later, another prehistoric discovery was made in Iowa. According to KCCI, a man in Wayne County happened upon a massive bone while exploring a creek. Jarod Crossman sent photos of the discovery to the news station, then an archaeologist at the University of Iowa determined that the bone belonged to a mammoth or a mastodon.
