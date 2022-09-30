According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 29 at approximately 11:20 PM, Deputies and KSP Troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community of Floyd Co on Salem Church Road. After Police arrived at the scene the y learned that the individual that had possibly been shot had left the area walking on foot. Deputies and Troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley. Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. No arrest has been made and this case remains under investigation.

HAROLD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO