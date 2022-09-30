Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Floyd County Woman Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
A woman out of Floyd County was arrested on Friday afternoon on drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. An officer with the Pikeville Police spotted 43-year-old Susan Rae Akers, of Harold, as she drove through Pikeville. The officer recognized her as she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. After...
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
wklw.com
Two Johnson Co Residents Sentenced in Federal Meth Case
Two Johnson Co residents were sentenced to prison on Thursday after they pleaded guilty to charges related to meth trafficking. 55 year-old Edgar Castle and 44 year-old Tabitha Staton both of Sitka, were in court Thursday for their sentencing. Castle previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, while Staton pleaded guilty to distributing meth. Castle was sentenced to 170 months in prison, while Staton was sentenced to 24 months. Both are being held in the Pike Co Detention Center, awaiting transfer to the federal prison system.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Sentenced On Charges Related To Meth Trafficking
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
2 men wanted for stealing from Cabell County church
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly stole money from a church. According to the Sheriff’s Office, numerous alleged felonies were committed, causing over $13,000 in fraudulent charges from a Cabell County church. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the […]
indherald.com
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee
ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
wchstv.com
Man charged in Putnam County after accused of attacking his sister with a machete
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was charged in Putnam County after he threatened to cut his sister’s arms and legs off with a machete and she shot him in the leg with a pistol after he lunged at her with the weapon. Jeffery...
Wayne County authorities, schools warn of suspicious vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspicious activity in the community and Wayne County Schools are making sure their parents and students are aware of the situation. According to Wayne County Schools, the WCSO notified school officials of a white, full-sized Ford van seen in public spaces, including near […]
WSAZ
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
wchstv.com
Woman accused of conspiring with inmate to facilitate a 'hit' on another inmate
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a woman in Logan County faces charges after she allegedly conspired with an inmate to facilitate a “hit” on another inmate at the Southwestern Regional Jail. Heather Nicole Stapleton, 37, is charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy...
wklw.com
Former Letcher Co Deputy Indicted on Rape and Other Charges
A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
WSAZ
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Communications Director for Wayne County Schools, school resource officers have received reports of suspicious activity involving a white van seen at public places and on or near school property. Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published...
wklw.com
One Person Shot in Floyd Co
According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 29 at approximately 11:20 PM, Deputies and KSP Troopers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the Harold community of Floyd Co on Salem Church Road. After Police arrived at the scene the y learned that the individual that had possibly been shot had left the area walking on foot. Deputies and Troopers searched the area and later found the victim, 41 year old Kelsey Bradley. Bradley was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. No arrest has been made and this case remains under investigation.
wymt.com
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are investigating after one person was shot in the Harold Community. Police say the shooting happened Thursday after 11 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Salem Church Road and learned that the victim had left the area on foot.
WSAZ
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting deputies say happened Wednesday evening. According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, a shots fired call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies report the shooting happened near Salem Church Road. About an hour later...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
WKYT 27
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
Bristol PD: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run, suspect charged
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A West Virginia woman died due to injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run crash in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday morning, according to Bristol police. A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states authorities responded to the Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection at 9:20 a.m., where they […]
