Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo
OUAGADOUGOU – Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba's departure was confirmed by two diplomats who spoke...
UN flood aid appeal jumps amid disease surge in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Alarmed by a surge in disease, the United Nations is asking for five times’ more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases and other ailments. The U.N. on Tuesday raised its request to $816...
Depositors storm 4 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money
BEIRUT – Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least four banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a weeklong closure and partially reopened. As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have opted to break...
Swedes close area of Baltic Sea around pipeline gas leaks
COPENHAGEN – The Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation into leaks from pipelines in the Baltic Sea said Tuesday that he has ordered the area to be closed as he carries out a preliminary investigation into “suspected gross sabotage.”. “I understand the great public interest, but we...
