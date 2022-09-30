Read full article on original website
NHL
Preseason: Sharks @ Eisbaren Berlin
Audio Stream: SJSharks.com/Listen or in the Sharks+SAP Center app presented by Western Digital. SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players will head to Europe for the 2022 NHL Global Series:. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose...
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room
EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Short
Icing a close-to-regular lineup, the defending Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames extinguished the Seattle Kraken 4-1 Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames were the stingiest NHL team last season in terms of goals allowed and the Kraken learned why Monday. Calgary started strong, absorbed a pushback from the Kraken and that was enough for goaltender Jakob Markstrom who made 21 saves and allowed one power-play goal.
NHL
Need for speed: Stars progressing on offense, but there's work to be done
FRISCO, Texas -- The Stars on Monday saw a glimpse of the kind of hockey they want to play this season. Now, they have to try to turn those brief moments into consistent 60-minute performances. In playing their first preseason game with a mostly NHL lineup -- including what might...
NHL
Preseason Preview: October 3 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes conclude their preseason schedule with a pair of two games in two days, opening up the set at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. When: Monday, October 3. Puck Drop: 7 p.m. EST. Watch: A link to stream the game live will...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Power, Beniers top Calder picks as NHL rookie of year
McTavish, Rossi among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
De Leo, Grimaldi Battling for Spot in Ducks Lineup, SoCal Hockey History
If you were growing up as a Southern California hockey player in the mid-2000s, there was a pretty good chance you were knew who Rocco Grimaldi was. Same goes for Chase De Leo, for those SoCal ice kids in the 2010s. After all, in that generation's formative days there just...
NHL
Kings Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
• Helge Grans - D • Samuel Helenius - F In addition, the following players have been released from their ATO's and PTO's:. The Kings now have 34 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 10 defensemen; 4 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The...
NHL
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
Fiala can have 100 points; Oettinger, Connor potential category leaders; podcasts. NHL.com provides a bold fantasy hockey prediction for each of the 32 teams for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY RANKINGS: 📈 Top 250...
NHL
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day
In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous organizations and wore special orange warmup jerseys. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
NHL
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 3, 2022
Eetu Liukas and the European prospects start their seasons. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. While a host of Islanders prospects are vying for a spot on the team...
NHL
Thompson, Cozens lead Sabres in preseason win over Carolina
Tage Thompson did not hesitate when Jalen Chatfield delivered an open ice hit on Vinnie Hinostroza late in the first period inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Thompson shook off his gloves and, with a six-inch height advantage in his favor, delivered a series of blows to the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman before officials intervened. He was escorted to the dressing room with a 10-minute misconduct, five minutes for fighting, two minutes for slashing - and a Gordie Howe hat trick already under his belt, having tallied a goal and assist prior.
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
