Eastern Gateway files lawsuit against DOE for 'endangering' education of 30,000 students, financial harm to school

WFMJ.com
Portage County man sues Trumbull County communities for allegedly violating sunshine law
Four civil lawsuits have been settled in Trumbull County after a Portage County man sought legal action over what he said are transparency violations in public meetings. Brian Ames of Portage County has over 20 lawsuits filed against local governments in Ohio alleging they've violated open meeting laws. Ames' cases...
WFMJ.com
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks. He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition. He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth. Chief Anderson says they […]
Local attorney offers advice after solar panel company closes doors, leaves customers out of money
PITTSBURGH — Pink Energy, a national solar panel installation company, closed its doors in September – after months of financial difficulties and customer complaints. Customer complaints are still pouring into the Channel 11 newsroom, each sharing a similar story about how big bucks were paid and solar power was promised. But Pink Energy didn’t deliver. Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio Attorney General’s Offices have filed lawsuits.
WFMJ.com
Ukrainian refugees learn English at Youngstown charity
Ukrainian refugees are finding a home in the Youngstown area, since their homes were invaded by Russia over the past year. Many are finding help adjusting to the American way of life, thanks to a special local program. "We are immersing in the American culture, language, every American," said Vasiliki...
Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks
New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
Ohio priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf
HARRISBURG — A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County. The bill would have delayed an...
Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool receives funds to replace water pipes
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the City of East Liverpool on Tuesday, October 4, to replace water pipes in the city. Funding for this investment was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The...
WFMJ.com
Holiday Lights Campaign returning to the Mahoning Valley
The WRTA's Holiday Lights Campaign is returning to the Valley this holiday season. The Western Reserve Transit Authority is putting a spotlight on organizations that do exceptional work throughout the Valley. Nominations are now being accepted, and the awards will be presented at a special event November 15th. The honored...
WTRF
Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender babies anonymously
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Safe Haven Law gives options for a parent to safely surrender a baby. The Safe Haven Law allows a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant in a safe place with no recriminations. All 50 states have their own version of the Safe Haven Law.
WFMJ.com
Money coming to Mahoning and Trumbull Counties for electric vehicle charging stations
Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Mahoning and Trumbull County. Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to support the installation of more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Funding for the grants comes from dollars allocated to...
WFMJ.com
Someplace Safe needs coat donations
A domestic violence shelter in Trumbull County is in need of winter coat donations for women and children. Families falling on difficult financial times and those in domestic violence situations right now are in need of support. Lauren Webb, director of Someplace Safe domestic violence services, says the shelter is...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 3rd
Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
New market to offer fresh produce in Warren
Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is holding its grand opening of Mac’s Market Community Store to highlight fresh produce in Warren.
Pa. student charged after assaulting teacher at school: report
According to WPXI, A 15-year-old student is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher at Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh Thursday morning. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that a student was in custody and a teacher was taken to a hospital after the alleged assault at the school. Oliver Citywide...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
WFMJ.com
Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash
Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
