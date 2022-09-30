Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Recruits prepares to attend a military training at a firing range in the Krasnodar region in southern Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Russian Defense Minister Sergei said that the military has recruited over 200,000 reservists as part of a partial mobilization launched two weeks ago. (AP Photo)
Click10.com
French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran
PARIS – Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several female demonstrators chopped off chunks of their hair and tossed them into the air as a gesture of liberation.
Comments / 0