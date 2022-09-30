ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

homecrux.com

This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display

The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Road Trip: Utah

Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

YWCA Utah working to Stop The Violence, support domestic violence survivors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The number of incidents and reports of domestic violence in Utah is on the rise, according to the YWCA, one of the dozens of organizations working to prevent domestic abuse and violence throughout the state. The statistics show that 1 in 4 female identifying people have experienced domestiv violence/intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That statistic is 1 in 10 for male identifying people.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
millcreekjournal.com

Millcreek residents divided on hosting overflow homeless shelter

On Sept. 15, Millcreek residents and policymakers gathered at the defunct Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, to discuss the temporary overflow homeless shelter that will be located there for 200 days this winter. City officials plan to accommodate about 100 individuals experiencing homelessness in the space each night as the weather grows colder and sleeping outside becomes less viable. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini was unequivocal in his support for the overflow shelter, saying “in my view, it’s a moral imperative.”
MILLCREEK, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
UTAH STATE

