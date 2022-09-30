Read full article on original website
homecrux.com
This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display
The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
KSLTV
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
dronedj.com
Zipline drone delivery of prescriptions, other medicines launches in Salt Lake City
Leading instant logistics company Zipline is launching drone delivery of prescriptions and other medicines to the households of Intermountain Healthcare patients across Salt Lake City – an anticipated rollout that will eventually be capable of serving over a million people in Utah. Zipline announced its intention to introduce the...
saltlakemagazine.com
Road Trip: Utah
Standing amid the talus and cracked mud, I expected to be colder. My fingers were slightly numb and tingling, but I was wearing shorts and one of those long-sleeved UV shirts without imminently approaching hypothermia. Still, the nearly 50-degree drop in temperature at Peter Sinks—from where I’d started my ride just over an hour earlier—was more than passingly noticeable.
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby shared a pumpkin food review!
ABC 4
YWCA Utah working to Stop The Violence, support domestic violence survivors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The number of incidents and reports of domestic violence in Utah is on the rise, according to the YWCA, one of the dozens of organizations working to prevent domestic abuse and violence throughout the state. The statistics show that 1 in 4 female identifying people have experienced domestiv violence/intimate partner violence in their lifetime. That statistic is 1 in 10 for male identifying people.
kjzz.com
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County offers tips, info for expungement of criminal records
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County has published handy information for those hoping to put their past behind them and qualify for expungement of their criminal records. “Now is the time to go through the expungement process,” reads the post on the...
KUTV
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
KSLTV
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
millcreekjournal.com
Millcreek residents divided on hosting overflow homeless shelter
On Sept. 15, Millcreek residents and policymakers gathered at the defunct Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, to discuss the temporary overflow homeless shelter that will be located there for 200 days this winter. City officials plan to accommodate about 100 individuals experiencing homelessness in the space each night as the weather grows colder and sleeping outside becomes less viable. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini was unequivocal in his support for the overflow shelter, saying “in my view, it’s a moral imperative.”
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check
WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
