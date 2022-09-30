ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension through mid-November

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday, Oct. 3, continuing the suspension of the state's gas tax. Gov. Kemp originally suspended Georgia's gas tax back in May. The new order extends that suspension through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11.
