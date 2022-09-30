OBLEY COLUMN: Charlotte County sports on standby as Ian's damage is tallied

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Lemon Bay High boys basketball coach Sean Huber roamed the grounds at the Englewood school early Friday afternoon.

As he took in the bad, but not horrible, damage to the baseball and softball fields, the sun was shining and the typical Southwest Florida humidity had granted Charlotte County a weekend pass.

It was a respite for Huber. He, like all of us who hunkered down and weathered Hurricane Ian, was facing a long road to recovery for his own home. The to-do list at his home and at the high school at the moment was too long to ponder and to do so would just crash one’s mental hard drive.

There will be time for that tomorrow.

Thankfully, there is a tomorrow.

Sports are on hold for now, with no plans to resume any time soon. Those are determinations to be made when all students have a roof over their heads, food in their bellies, running water and lights to study by.

The three Charlotte County high schools suffered an array of damage from the storm, ranging from minimal at Charlotte High, which had been rebuilt after Charley, to complicated at Port Charlotte, where the facilities were mostly intact, but the old-growth trees will probably require the most cleanup.

CHARLOTTE HIGH

Back in 2004, Port Charlotte High opened its doors to the refugee students of Charlotte High. One student body went to school in the morning while the other went in the afternoon.

Soon, with FEMA’s aid, Charlotte High was rebuilt as a fortress, with sports facilities second to none.

Those facilities are now proof of concept, for very little outward damage could be seen. At the football stadium, the temporary bleachers in the north end zone had been tossed. The south goal post was askew. The new video board suffered only superficial cuts and scrapes.

The Wally Keller Sports Complex was untouched outwardly with working lights visible on the interior.

The baseball and softball stadium scoreboards were in various states of disintegration. The bleachers along the first-base line at the softball field had flipped and were balanced on the field’s retaining wall.

All that remained of the softball scoreboard was the top of the façade that declared: HOME OF THE FIGHTING TARPONS.

PORT CHARLOTTE HIGH

The 30-yard-line marker from the football stadium rested upright along the right field fence of the baseball stadium, held in place by downed tree branches.

That was the theme at the home of the Pirates. Numerous trees lay uprooted while those still standing were denuded and splintered.

Sunlight drenched the grounds at what had been the shadiest campus of any Charlotte County school.

Several trailers were upended and slammed into the softball field’s outfield fence. The baseball and softball field bleachers were intact, though the barbecue grill was smashed, upside down and wedged in chain-link.

Animal tracks were ubiquitous in the newly formed mudflats between the baseball and softball fields.

Like Charlotte High, the bleachers in the north end zone of the Pirates’ football stadium were tossed down field. The pole vault pit pad was in the middle of the soccer field. A tree rested on the back side of the football concession stand.

The only thing to see from the observation stand at the football practice field was bark from the pine tree it had been wrapped around. There appeared to be some damage to the school’s auxiliary gymnasium but disaster restoration crews were already on scene.

The iconic pirate ship in the south end zone of the football field had been upended, as had the banners of the football team’s seniors along the front of the grandstand.

But at least they were still there.

LEMON BAY

The first sign of calamity is a sign. The Lemon Bay High School sign and its Manta Ray is but a skeleton, twisted and hollowed out. its letters float in a nearby retention pond along with shredded pieces of the Manta.

The tennis courts are fine … underneath the rubble of allen fencing and netting. The batting cages between the softball and baseball fields are a heap of twisted netting, astroturf, framing and the ruins of an equipment shed. Softballs and baseballs lay strewn about.

Half of the baseball stadium’s seating is now on the field. Bleachers along the first- and third-base lines tore through the safety netting and hopped the retaining walls.

The JROTC trailer was torn open sardine-style and most of its equipment lay strewn across the soccer practice field. The band’s trailer in the north end zone of the football field rested on its roof.

The Veterans Stadium scoreboard died fighting, a shoulder pinned to the ground after Ian’s winds forced it through the mature palm trees behind it.

Lemon Bay's football team was supposed to play host to DeSoto County on Friday night. At halftime, the Mantas were planning to induct their second Hall of Fame class – Brian Almeida, Jeremy Pearson, Jeff Ragan, Shanaka Weerasooriya, Tom Dignam and school legend Tom Catanzarite.

That ceremony – as are all sports throughout the Sun Preps area – is now on hold, indefinitely.

E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter