Cougar Cratus Might be Most Epic-Looking PC Case Yet, Has 3D-Constructed Tube Frame and RGB Flash Beam
There’s the AeroCool Skribble PC case that you can actually draw on, and then the epic-looking Cougar Cratus. Sleek and stylish, this case features 3D tube construction, which combines steel tubes with tempered glass panels to provide the ultimate in aesthetics as well as high accuracy workmanship. The inclination angle of the interior layout offers extra space for the PSU, while delivering superior thermal performance and great airflow.
Quake Ray Traced Mod Released, Here’s a First Look
Although Quake 1 is playable on the Apple Watch, it definitely won’t look as good as this Quake Ray Traced mod. It was developed by ‘Sultim’, and unfortunately, doesn’t have NVIDIA DLSS support, but users are able to manually add this feature in just a few simple steps. Navigating the maze-like, medieval environments while battling monsters using an array of weaponry has never looked better.
Researchers Test World’s First Maglev Car That Uses Magnetic Propulsion on a Raised Track
Researchers from Chengdu’s Southwest Jiaotong University are testing the world’s first maglev car that uses magnetic propulsion on a raised track in east China’s Jiangsu province. Put simply, they modified a normal vehicle with a permanent magnet array and then installed a corresponding conductor rail on 4.8-miles (7.8-kilometers) of road, resulting in magnetic levitation.
Wisk Aero Introduces World’s First Autonomous, Four-Seat Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Air Taxi
Joby Aviation will have some competition from Wisk Aero and their sixth-generation autonomous, four-seat electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi when it receives FAA certification. This Boeing-backed startup leverages the same proven technology that accounts for more than 93% of automated pilot functions on today’s commercial flights, complete with innovative new technologies such as improved detect / avoid capabilities as well as sensors.
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
Google Japan Introduces Gboard Bar Version, a 5.4-Foot Computer Keyboard That You Can Actually Type With
You’ve seen Google’s teacup computer keyboard, now they’ve followed it up with the Gboard Bar Version. This 5.4-foot computer keyboard may look absurd, but you can actually type with it, complete with a ‘bug removing module’ when two people share the device. Google Japan’s Gboard...
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Drones Unveiled, Boast 56x Zoom Camera and RTK Module for the Ultimate Precision
While it takes a skilled pilot to fly a drone through Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are designed to help companies transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations. Available in Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T models, the former can be used for efficient mapping as well as surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points, thanks to its 20MP wide-angle camera.
Don’t Pay $55, Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device with Wi-Fi 6 for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device not only has Wi-Fi 6, but also an Alexa Voice remote, all for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $54.99. Featuring the latest Alexa voice features, 40% more power than its predecessor, a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer, and 2GB of RAM, so all of your apps start faster as well as open more fluidly. Product page.
