Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Claims of Self-Defense Arise in Deadly Sunday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Police are investigating claims that a deadly shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex this weekend was an act of self-defense. As previously reported by the Thread, the shooting occurred at River Road Apartments located on Jack Warner Parkway Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, commander of the VCU, said in a...
Tuscaloosa Police Identify Man Killed at River Road Apartments Saturday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the man who was fatally shot at an area apartment complex Saturday night. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Baskins, a Tuscaloosa man. Officers were called to River Road Apartments off Jack Warner...
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Alabama Student Coalition Wants “Dixie” Removed From “Yea Alabama”
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone. Long gone. Could it make a comeback? Yes. Will it? That's up in the air. I predicted this kind of thing a...
‘This Is Not a Prank Worth Doing': Superintendent Condemns Threats at Tuscaloosa Schools
Any threat made towards a Tuscaloosa City School, its students or staff will be treated seriously and could result in expulsion and even arrest, Superintendent Mike Daria said Friday morning. In an interview to condemn the spate of meritless threats called into area schools recently, Daria said students who call...
Police Investigating Wednesday Threat at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools
A threat was made at Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Wednesday afternoon, marking the fourth threat made to a Tuscaloosa City School in the last three weeks. The TMS campus houses both an elementary school and a middle school. According to a TCS spokeswoman, the threat was made by a student during...
Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown ‘Footwash’ Festival Wednesday
Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month
A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
Tuscaloosa’s Druid City Music Hall To Host First-Ever Beer Festival on the Strip Saturday
The Druid City Music Hall will offer 40 craft beers from more than two dozen U.S. breweries Saturday at its first-ever Beer Festival. Paige Parrucci, a spokesperson for the venue, said what started as a small idea blossomed into plans to put on the city's premier beer festival. To that...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Tuscaloosa’s Schoolyard Roots Hosting Second ‘Moveable Feast’ Fundraiser
Tuscaloosa's Schoolyard Roots nonprofit will host its second annual fundraiser, A Moveable Feast, and partner with local restaurants and breweries to support garden education at local schools. The organization partners with 11 elementary schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County school systems, and benefits more than 4,300 students. The nonprofit...
Northport Mayor Calls for Disaster Relief Donations for Hurricane Ian Victims
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has announced plans to collect disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane that is shaping up to be one of the strongest and deadliest in the state's history. According to a post from...
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer
Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
