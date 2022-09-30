ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick 97.5

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
Nick 97.5

Several People Shot Leaving Uniontown 'Footwash' Festival Wednesday

Several people were injured in a shooting near the annual Footwash festival outside Uniontown Wednesday night, local officials have confirmed to the Thread. Michael Jackson, the district attorney in several West Alabama counties including Perry County, said four or five people were shot in what police believe was a disagreement between out-of-towners.
UNIONTOWN, AL
Nick 97.5

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Homewood Couple Expanding Bagel Shop to Tuscaloosa Next Month

A Homewood, Alabama couple is bringing their scratch-made bagel shop to Tuscaloosa and aiming to open the new brick-and-mortar eatery on 15th Street next month. Ginny and Joe Leavens own and operate Homewood Bagel Company, a labor of love the husband and wife team launched in 2019 after a few years of baking to bring something fresh to their lives as practicing attorneys.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

DCH Names Augusta's Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer

Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

