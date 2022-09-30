Read full article on original website
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
Joe Lyle Harris
Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
David Ray Ramp
David Ray Ramp, 78, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home. He was born on March 26, 1944. On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children Shelia...
Rosella Shinkel
Rosella Ann “Rosie” Shinkel, 73, Churubusco, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Avilla. She was born Nov. 20, 1948. Rosie was married to Gregory L. Shinkel on May 25, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stan (Kathy) Koeneman and Jerry...
Timeline From The Past: Tippecanoe River Pollution, WCHS Football Players Suspended
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 6, 1971 — A state biologist said today a band of pollution that has killed thousands upon thousands of fish in the Tippecanoe River along a stretch from Warsaw to beyond Rochester is no longer a threat.
Frances J. Kottkamp
Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
L. Gene Longmire — PENDING
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Warsaw, Winona Lake Announce Trick-Or-Treat Times
WARSAW — Warsaw and Winona Lake have announced trick-or-treat times for this year. Both will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Vivian Ruth Pugh
Vivian Ruth Pugh, 92, of North Manchester, passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Timbercrest in North Manchester. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930. She married Jack Pugh on July 25, 1948; he preceded her in death. Vivian is survived by her brother, Charles...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 1300 block of Kesler Street, Warsaw. PVA Unlimited Inc. was burglarized. Value of $830.01. Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 50000 block of CR...
Chamber Celebrates Medartis’ New U.S. Headquarters In Warsaw
WARSAW – Two snapshots of success two days apart on two different continents. That sums up what might be a memorable week for one of Warsaw’s newest orthopedic companies, Medartis Inc. The Swiss-based orthopedic firm recently completed the acquisition of Nextremity Solutions Inc., which had just recently moved...
Improvements Continue At Rarick Park In Warsaw
WARSAW — Improvements at Rarick Park in Warsaw should be complete by spring. Employees with Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department were spreading dirt near a newly constructed pavilion Monday morning, Oct. 3. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer said they hope to construct cement paths this year. A handful of play...
Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
