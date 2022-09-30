ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

inkfreenews.com

Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED

Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
NEW PARIS, IN
Leona L. Trowbridge

Leona L. Trowbridge

Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
WAKARUSA, IN
Joe Lyle Harris

Joe Lyle Harris

Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
WARSAW, IN
Victor I. Cunningham

Victor I. Cunningham

Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce

WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
WARSAW, IN
Richard C. Sheets

Richard C. Sheets

Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Delmar Estep Sr.

Delmar Estep Sr.

Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
MENTONE, IN
David Ray Ramp

David Ray Ramp

David Ray Ramp, 78, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home. He was born on March 26, 1944. On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children Shelia...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Rosella Shinkel

Rosella Shinkel

Rosella Ann “Rosie” Shinkel, 73, Churubusco, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Avilla. She was born Nov. 20, 1948. Rosie was married to Gregory L. Shinkel on May 25, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stan (Kathy) Koeneman and Jerry...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Tippecanoe River Pollution, WCHS Football Players Suspended

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 6, 1971 — A state biologist said today a band of pollution that has killed thousands upon thousands of fish in the Tippecanoe River along a stretch from Warsaw to beyond Rochester is no longer a threat.
WARSAW, IN
Frances J. Kottkamp

Frances J. Kottkamp

Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof

Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Area Accident Reports

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

L. Gene Longmire — PENDING

L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Vivian Ruth Pugh

Vivian Ruth Pugh

Vivian Ruth Pugh, 92, of North Manchester, passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Timbercrest in North Manchester. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930. She married Jack Pugh on July 25, 1948; he preceded her in death. Vivian is survived by her brother, Charles...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Area Police Reports

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 2:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 1300 block of Kesler Street, Warsaw. PVA Unlimited Inc. was burglarized. Value of $830.01. Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 8:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 50000 block of CR...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Chamber Celebrates Medartis’ New U.S. Headquarters In Warsaw

WARSAW – Two snapshots of success two days apart on two different continents. That sums up what might be a memorable week for one of Warsaw’s newest orthopedic companies, Medartis Inc. The Swiss-based orthopedic firm recently completed the acquisition of Nextremity Solutions Inc., which had just recently moved...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Improvements Continue At Rarick Park In Warsaw

WARSAW — Improvements at Rarick Park in Warsaw should be complete by spring. Employees with Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department were spreading dirt near a newly constructed pavilion Monday morning, Oct. 3. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer said they hope to construct cement paths this year. A handful of play...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

