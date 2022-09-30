Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
inkfreenews.com
Rosella Shinkel
Rosella Ann “Rosie” Shinkel, 73, Churubusco, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Avilla. She was born Nov. 20, 1948. Rosie was married to Gregory L. Shinkel on May 25, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her two brothers, Stan (Kathy) Koeneman and Jerry...
inkfreenews.com
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
inkfreenews.com
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Mitch Johnson
Mitchell Eugene “Mitch” Johnson, 59, rural Laketon, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home in Laketon. He was born on March 16, 1963. He is survived by his father, Ronald Eugene Johnson and mother, Jacqulin S. Smith, both of Wabash; two daughters, Alena Reffitt, Columbia City and Jonna (John) Michel, North Manchester; five grandchildren; sister, Teresa Click, Pickens, S.C; and stepsisters, Ruby (Mike) Bowers, Athens and Mary Dunnuck, Claypool.
inkfreenews.com
Calvin Eugene Koontz
Calvin Eugene Koontz, 96, Plymouth, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, peacefully at his home. Calvin was born Sept. 7, 1926. On Dec. 31, 1946, he married Evelyn Lucille Huff; she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Gregory Koontz, Morgantown, Kendall Koontz, Bremen,...
inkfreenews.com
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Don Evans Runyan — UPDATED
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 16, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of (the late) George and Ruth (Williams) Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie (Grove) Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
inkfreenews.com
L. Gene Longmire — PENDING
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Mock
Mary Mock, 97, Syracuse, died at Goshen Hospital on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 21, 1925. On Aug. 8, 1942 she married Thurlow Mock. He preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Martindale (Larry), Syracuse; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Eastlund Funeral Home is...
inkfreenews.com
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
inkfreenews.com
Vivian Ruth Pugh
Vivian Ruth Pugh, 92, of North Manchester, passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Timbercrest in North Manchester. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930. She married Jack Pugh on July 25, 1948; he preceded her in death. Vivian is survived by her brother, Charles...
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Students Donate To Beaman Home
WARSAW — The Beaman Home has received a donation of more than $2,000 thanks in part to some Warsaw Community High School students. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, students involved in Junior Achievement and WCHS teacher Amy Riley’s economics class helped present the donation to Beaman Home Director Renea Salyer. Beaman, located in Warsaw, works to assist those affected by domestic violence.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
inkfreenews.com
KYLA Holds First Meeting Of The Year
WARSAW — The 28th class of the Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy recently kicked off another year with their first meeting and a student mixer both held at the Baker Youth Club. This year’s class is made up of 35 students in their junior year from seven area high schools:...
inkfreenews.com
October First Friday To Feature Chili For Charity
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Chili for Charity during October First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Oct. 7. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent. Attendees will be able to sample chili for a suggested donation to the nonprofit.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
inkfreenews.com
Improvements Continue At Rarick Park In Warsaw
WARSAW — Improvements at Rarick Park in Warsaw should be complete by spring. Employees with Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department were spreading dirt near a newly constructed pavilion Monday morning, Oct. 3. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer said they hope to construct cement paths this year. A handful of play...
Comments / 0