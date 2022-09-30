ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
fox8live.com

Deputy shortage delaying court proceedings for New Orleans’ swollen jail population

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ongoing manpower issues at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office are raising new concerns for the city’s incarcerated population and public defenders. Sheriff Susan Hutson says her office only has about one-third of the deputies needed to get inmates to their court appearances. Instead of five days a week, inmates are only being taken from the jail to the courthouse a block away twice a week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Politics

