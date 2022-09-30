Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
Mayor Cantrell relents, says she'll pay back first class travel costs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell now says that she will repay the city of New Orleans for her upgraded travel expenses that are in the neighborhood of $30,000. “I’m moving forward to do that,” Cantrell said at a ground-breaking event Tuesday morning."Based on the policy review...
Cantrell: 'I'm moving forward' to repay city for flight upgrades
A few days after her top aide said he would enforce city policy requiring New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repay the cost of her travel upgrades, the mayor today said she is “moving forward to do that.”
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell allegedly living in posh city-owned apartment, not paying rent
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may be living rent-free in the city-owned Upper Pontalba Building in Jackson Square, which has a fair market value of nearly $3,000 a month.
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
fox8live.com
Deputy shortage delaying court proceedings for New Orleans’ swollen jail population
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ongoing manpower issues at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office are raising new concerns for the city’s incarcerated population and public defenders. Sheriff Susan Hutson says her office only has about one-third of the deputies needed to get inmates to their court appearances. Instead of five days a week, inmates are only being taken from the jail to the courthouse a block away twice a week.
fox8live.com
New Orleans East task force pushing for blight removal to fight crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans east residents who are tired of the blight and rampant dumping are taking a new approach in their push to improve their neighborhoods. Their goal is to alleviate blight and to make living conditions better for those who remain. “This is my community, this...
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
The city to offer utility assistance for those who are at risk of disconnection
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that there will be a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of water or electric disconnection. Residents who have applied for rental assistance through the city but...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans councilman angry about Parc Fontaine conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former employee of the Parc Fontaine apartment complex in Algiers says she’s seen firsthand horrible living conditions for tenants. When expectant mom Fruge Robinson walks into her bathroom, she sees a gaping hole and dripping water. “You’re seeing a whole bunch of mold. It...
wwno.org
Rider reactions: New Orleans bus route changes met with excitement, frustration, confusion
Public transportation in New Orleans just went through its first major redesign since Hurricane Katrina. On Sunday, Sept. 25, bus routes across town saw big changes: many lines have been renamed and stops have shifted blocks over. Some lines now have shorter headways, longer hours or extended stops into neighboring parishes.
City leaders break ground for a new 17,000-square-foot facility in Mid-City
On Tuesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined the YWCA Greater New Orleans Board of Directors to break ground for the YWCA Greater New Orleans' new state-of-the-art facility in Mid-City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
John Young, former Jefferson Parish president, is considering race for attorney general
Add John Young’s name to the list of candidates eyeing the attorney general’s race next year. “I’m seriously looking at it,” said Young, who served as Jefferson Parish’s president from 2010-16 and as a council member for six years before that. Young spent seven years...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
NOLA.com
Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers
Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
Comments / 8