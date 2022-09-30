ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

District 14 Senate: Matthew Tysdal

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Matthew Tysdal is a Democrat running for state senator in District 14. That is in eastern Sioux Falls. He joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
