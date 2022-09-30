Read full article on original website
Nebraska at night continues as the Huskers are set for a Saturday night kick in West Lafayette against Purdue on Big Ten Network. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30. The Huskers will be playing three straight night games by the time Saturday, October 15 rolls around, as the team most recently faced Indiana at Memorial Stadium in the evening and travels to play Rutgers at 6 PM on Friday in New Jersey.
2023 Faith Christian (Colo.) High School pitcher Carson Jasa was plenty familiar with Nebraska when the Husker staff came through with a scholarship offer late last week. Jasa comes from a family of Nebraska natives and had been a multi-year attendee at the program’s elite prospect camp held each August.
Oddsmakers are setting the Huskers as a slight early favorite for their upcoming Friday road game at Rutgers. As of early Sunday afternoon, some initial lines had Nebraska riding as a 1 1/2-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska is coming off its first win over an FBS team in...
Final: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21. Miscues. Not being ready on the first play from scrimmage and having to call a timeout. Yikes. (After the game, IU quarterback Connor Bazelak said he checked to a new play and was trying to communicate that to the offensive line when the play clock ran down and IU called timeout.) Eleven penalties for 92 yards. (Nebraska had 12 for 111, setting a season high for most combined penalties in a Big Ten game game with 23.) The whole game, it never looked like IU was really all that crisp outside of its two touchdown drives.
