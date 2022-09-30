Read full article on original website
Four Seasons Is Getting Into the Yachting Game With a 679-Foot Floating Hotel
Four Seasons hopes to redefine luxury charter with its new “yacht,” a 679-foot vessel with a profile reminiscent of a contemporary superyacht, but with many more decks and a “funnel” at the top resembling the smoke stack of a 1930s ocean liner. But on this new vessel, the funnel contains four decks of suites equaling 9,600 square feet.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
My husband and I went on a 7-day Alaskan cruise. Here's what our 200-square-foot room with 3 closets and a balcony was like.
My husband and I went on a seven-day Alaskan cruise aboard Holland America Line's Westerdam ship. We stayed in a verandah stateroom — which had three closets, a queen-sized bed, and a balcony. The ship also had amenities, ranging from pools to theaters, outside of our room.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
A Youtube video of a tiny, $650/month apartment with its bathroom in the hallway went viral. The renter, Alaina Randazzo, says she left a luxury apartment and now saves $1,850 per month. Randazzo says New York is expensive, and micro-living allows her to invest and travel. New Yorkers love to...
I’m a flight attendant – passengers always make the same mistake when storing their suitcase on the plane
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the big mistake passengers keep making when storing their bags on the plane. Most travellers try and travel with just hand luggage to save on time and money. Not only do low-cost airlines charge passengers to check in suitcases, but more airlines have been losing...
msn.com
Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
Fly for free: Southwest Airlines Companion Passes are up for grabs under a new promotion
Southwest Airlines is expanding eligibility for one of its most coveted frequent flyer benefits for the first few months of 2023.
'This Is Where All The Rich People Are Going To Hide During The Apocalypse': Nuclear-Powered Sky Hotel Revealed
This article was originally published on June 27, 2022. A Yemeni engineer has unveiled his vision for an AI-piloted aircraft that will allow up to 5,000 passengers to remain in flight indefinitely, with engines fueled by nuclear power. What Happened: Hashem Al-Ghaili calls it the “Sky Cruise,” and has released...
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
I bought a $140,000 mobile home in an LA neighborhood where houses can cost millions. Here are 5 pros and 1 con.
I live in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, where the median home costs over $1 million. Living mobile was a more affordable option with mostly upsides.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Inside the car graveyard where crashed supercars worth millions are forgotten by their owners
FORGOTTEN Ferraris worth millions have been filmed in a supercar graveyard. Footage show the abandoned luxury vehicles sitting among other high-end motors in a gravel parking lot gathering rust. In the video, uploaded to TikTok by @bluntforcegaming, the camera shows off a series of flashy vehicles. Among the once-adored supercars...
Inside incredible cruise ship ‘graveyards’ where retired £500million vessels go to die – here’s how they’re demolished
INCREDIBLE pictures show how cruise ships are demolished when they come to the end of their life. The giant £500 million vessels are taken to specialist yards, like the one at Aliaga in Turkey, and then dismantled piece-by-piece. Despite the value of the ships, the Covid pandemic has hit...
