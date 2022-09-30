Read full article on original website
Burkina Faso President Resigns on Condition Coup Leader Guarantees His Safety
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
Russia Has Funds to Support Four Regions Being Annexed - Finance Minister
(Reuters) -Russia has funds to support four Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin began annexing last week and these funds are part of the country's budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told parliament. Russia declared the annexations of the regions after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine....
Russia: Annual Grain Harvest to Grow 5 Million Tonnes Thanks to 'New Territories'
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain will be...
Russian Factory Activity Expands at Fastest Rate in Sept Since 2019 - PMI
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September...
OPEC+ Heads for Deep Supply Cuts, Clash With U.S.
VIENNA/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ looks set for deep oil output cuts when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and other consuming countries to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped...
Kuwait Crown Prince Accepts Government Resignation Following Elections
(Reuters) -Kuwait's crown prince accepted the government's resignation on Sunday following a parliamentary election in the Gulf Arab country in which opposition candidates made considerable gains, state news agency KUNA reported. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir's duties, asked the outgoing...
Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Resigns, Citing Health Reasons
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post. "Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
