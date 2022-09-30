The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22, S21 series, and S21 FE receive the October 2022 security patch.

The patch notes are incredibly light, only detailing its improved security and system stability.

While some regions are missing the update, it should gradually make its way to more areas in the coming days.

Samsung is rolling out its October 2022 security patch to the Galaxy S22 and S21/S21 FE devices.

According to SamMobile , the Galaxy S22 series is the first line of phones to receive the October 2022 security patch. Build version S90XU1UES2AVI5 will apply to unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in the U.S. The update is rolling out to phones on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. Our Galaxy S22 unit on T-Mobile has also received the update. As time passes, we expect other carriers to receive the updates, as well.

The changelog is lighter than usual, although there was that hefty patch back in September which corrected a slew of high-priority issues for several phones. For this October 2022 patch, Samsung has only detailed several security improvements and system stability upgrades without providing specifics as of right now.

The locked versions of the Galaxy S22 series phone will find their firmware update bearing version S90xUSQS2AVI1 . Additionally, the Galaxy S22 series is receiving the October patch in Europe as version S90xBXXS2AVI7 . Those in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam will see version S908EXXS2AVI7 .

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is receiving the October update early in the U.S. and in Germany. Those in the U.S. will find version G99xU1UES5CVI8, while those in Germany will update to version G99xBXXS5CVIF .

Lastly, the Galaxy S21 FE is also receiving the security patch for October. This makes the S21 FE the first non-flagship(ish) phone to receive next month's patch.

For the moment, users in India will see software version G990EXXU3CVI8 first before it gradually makes its way to other regions. The Galaxy S21 FE patch notes follow alongside the rest of the cast reported to already seeing the October 2022 security patch rolling out. While this update includes fixes for security and stability improvements, Samsung has yet to detail anything specific or noteworthy on its official security page .

As always, your Galaxy device should automatically receive the update and begin its download. If it hasn't, and if you're curious, you can always manually attempt to begin it by sliding over to your Settings > Software Update > Downland and install .

