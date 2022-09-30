ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung Galaxy S22, S21 series, and S21 FE receive the October 2022 security patch.
  • The patch notes are incredibly light, only detailing its improved security and system stability.
  • While some regions are missing the update, it should gradually make its way to more areas in the coming days.

Samsung is rolling out its October 2022 security patch to the Galaxy S22 and S21/S21 FE devices.

According to SamMobile , the Galaxy S22 series is the first line of phones to receive the October 2022 security patch. Build version S90XU1UES2AVI5 will apply to unlocked versions of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra in the U.S. The update is rolling out to phones on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. Our Galaxy S22 unit on T-Mobile has also received the update. As time passes, we expect other carriers to receive the updates, as well.

The changelog is lighter than usual, although there was that hefty patch back in September which corrected a slew of high-priority issues for several phones. For this October 2022 patch, Samsung has only detailed several security improvements and system stability upgrades without providing specifics as of right now.

The locked versions of the Galaxy S22 series phone will find their firmware update bearing version S90xUSQS2AVI1 . Additionally, the Galaxy S22 series is receiving the October patch in Europe as version S90xBXXS2AVI7 . Those in Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam will see version S908EXXS2AVI7 .

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is receiving the October update early in the U.S. and in Germany. Those in the U.S. will find version G99xU1UES5CVI8, while those in Germany will update to version G99xBXXS5CVIF .

Lastly, the Galaxy S21 FE is also receiving the security patch for October. This makes the S21 FE the first non-flagship(ish) phone to receive next month's patch.

For the moment, users in India will see software version G990EXXU3CVI8 first before it gradually makes its way to other regions. The Galaxy S21 FE patch notes follow alongside the rest of the cast reported to already seeing the October 2022 security patch rolling out. While this update includes fixes for security and stability improvements, Samsung has yet to detail anything specific or noteworthy on its official security page .

As always, your Galaxy device should automatically receive the update and begin its download. If it hasn't, and if you're curious, you can always manually attempt to begin it by sliding over to your Settings > Software Update > Downland and install .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzuyo_0iHC7cc800

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Hungry for a "Galaxy Note," the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gives those vibes in droves with its own home for the S Pen. With a powerful 108MP main shooter on its back and 45W fast charging, the Galaxy S22 Ultra ensures you're never the one left behind.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Software Update#Smart Phone#Samsung Galaxy S22#Fe#At T#Bluegrass Cellular
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy