WXII 12
Celebrate Halloween at these events around the Piedmont Triad this October!
PIEDMONT TRIAD, NC — Enjoy spooky season with these Halloween events in the Piedmont Triad!. Click the video player above to watch trendy costume ideas from Goodwill. Oct 15 Trunk-or-Treat: Warnersville Recreation Center will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There is no admission fee for this event.
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
WXII 12
Greensboro offers Halloween movies and plays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Autumn is here, and that means seasonal activities have arrived. TheCarolina Theatre in Greensboro is offering scary movies to quench your thirst for spooks this Halloween. Check some of them out:. Hocus Pocus (Carolina Classic Movie) Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Buy here.
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers. Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials […]
alamancenews.com
Commissioners make balloon fest for veterans an annual event
The heights that a local veterans group reached with a recent balloon festival have inspired Alamance County’s commissioners to make the event a regular occurrence. On Monday, the commissioners voted to continue holding this high-flying spectacle each year in recognition of the success that Graham-based Alcovets had with its first annual balloon festival last month.
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
News Argus
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
News Argus
1523 Sharon Rd
Amazing 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom home - For rent! 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom located just outside of Downtown Winston-Salem. This home features; a classic style kitchen, Spacious bedrooms, large living room, natural lighting, massive fenced in back yard, and one car garage. This home is placed perfectly between Salem College and Wake Forest Medical Center, an easy commute for all college students. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
News Argus
227 Tabor View Lane
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse located just off Polo Road - 4 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse located just off Polo Road and minutes from Wake Forest University. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new light fixtures throughout. Kitchen has all major appliances and deck access. Finished basement includes living room, extra storage, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and fenced patio.
stupiddope.com
Nike Connects with N. Carolina A&T For the AYANTEE Dunk Low Sneaker
Nike and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University have collaborated on the Dunk Low “Ayantee” that is a tribute sneaker for the HBCU, coming in the base colors of gray and brown on the sneaker’s body, with more gray overlays found around the sneaker. In the...
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
