ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langley, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
EVANS, GA
wach.com

Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim in critical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main and Washington Street Saturday has turned himself in, according to Columbia Police. Officials say Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As for...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Langley, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Law Enforcement Investigating Man Hit By Vehicle In Augusta

Law enforcement continues to investigate a vehicle verses pedestrian accident that happened on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to our news partner WJBF, a man was struck by a vehicle after he made an attempt to cross Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road. You can read the full...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Crime Stoppers#The Security Federal Bank
WIS-TV

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy