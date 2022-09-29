Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to reported armed robbery at Evans McDonald's
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A McDonald's employee tells FOX54 that someone called the restaurant and said they were going to rob the store. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly said they believe it was a prank call. ----------- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported...
wach.com
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim in critical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main and Washington Street Saturday has turned himself in, according to Columbia Police. Officials say Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As for...
Man ‘happy to be arrested’ for pleasuring himself in his car in Martinez
A man literally got what he was asking for when he was arrested Thursday afternoon for pleasuring himself in his car in a Martinez shopping center.
WRDW-TV
Suspect convicted in rape of August mom with kids nearby
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury convicted an accused serial rapist of sneaking in through a window and raping a mom in her home while her kids were nearby. Darrell Oliver was found guilty last week of the attack and sentenced to two consecutive life sentence plus 20 years on charges of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury and burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.
wgac.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Man Hit By Vehicle In Augusta
Law enforcement continues to investigate a vehicle verses pedestrian accident that happened on Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. According to our news partner WJBF, a man was struck by a vehicle after he made an attempt to cross Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel Road. You can read the full...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta
A man is receiving treatment after being hit by a vehicle in Augusta Monday morning.
WIS-TV
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
WIS-TV
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old, Darreun Miller. According to investigators, Miller was one of three suspects who fled away in a white truck with connections to recent drive-by shootings in the Audubon Oaks community. Investigators believe the shootings are retaliation to...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
WRDW-TV
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta saw two fatal shootings within 12 hours as the CSRA continues to battle a surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 40 lives since spring. The victim in the latest shooting was 17 years old. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Friday to...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
WRDW-TV
I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
Lexington Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a multiple-vehicle collision on October 2. Officials say the victim was 17-year-old Mr. Connor George Ilisie. On Saturday, October 1, around 2:00 a.m., Ilisie was traveling west on the 1500 block of...
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
