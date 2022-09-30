ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
