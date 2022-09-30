Read full article on original website
Angel Oak tree in Charleston, South Carolina proves ‘resilience once again’ during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 mph were reported at […]
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
live5news.com
Georgetown’s Front Street returns to business as usual after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown is quickly getting back to normal after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday afternoon. East Bay Boat Landing is open as are most businesses on Front Street. People are already back to enjoying local food, shopping and the cool weather for walks along the water.
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
wpde.com
Human remains found by Kent Road appear to be male according to Georgetown County Coroner
Georgetown, S.C. ( WCIV) — Georgetown Coroner Chase Ridgeway announced today that the remains found off of Kent Road on September 21 appear to be male. Authorities say the remains may need to be positively ID'd which could take months. On September 21, the remains were found by someone...
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
The Post and Courier
Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island
A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
wpde.com
Multiple people involved in string of North, South Carolina car break ins
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Early Friday morning, on Sept. 30, the Scotland County Sherriff's Office said multiple people committed several car break ins in North and South Carolina. The areas that had cars broken into in Scotland County include Quail Ridge, Leisure Living, Hwy 79 area near Gibson...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
The Post and Courier
Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side
Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
