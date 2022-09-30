ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Government
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Georgetown, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
thepeoplesentinel.com

Palmer Reyn Graves

John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Police#The Battery As Ian#Ems#Hurricane Ian
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
touropia.com

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
live5news.com

1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island

A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC

A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
The Post and Courier

Authorities investigating after 2-alarm fire erupts in Charleston's East Side

Authorities are investigating after a two-alarm structure fire broke out in downtown Charleston's East Side neighborhood. Charleston firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 to 35 Reid St., a two-story home off America Street that's supposed to be vacant, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said. There were no reported injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy