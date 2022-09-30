ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohio.edu

Voinovich School Alumni share how their work impacts the communities they serve

The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service reconnected with alumni Andreana Madera-Martorell, Alex Wesaw, and Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson to see where they are today and learn more about how they are making an impact in their own communities. A Dedication to the Environment. While Andreana Madera-Martorell was completing her undergraduate...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Does the sun set on the reach of the Scripps College?- Scripps September in review

Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. This September recap was submitted by OHIO student Rory Ball in partnership with Klein. Scripps College of Communication Professor Stan...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Visiting nonfiction writer Amy Wright to read from her work on Nov. 10

The English Department’s creative writing program features visiting nonfiction writer Amy Wright giving a public reading of her work on Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Galbreath Chapel. Wright is an award-winning essayist. Her essays appear in Lit Hub, DIAGRAM, Georgia Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. Wright is also...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy