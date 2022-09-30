Read full article on original website
ohio.edu
Voinovich School Alumni share how their work impacts the communities they serve
The Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service reconnected with alumni Andreana Madera-Martorell, Alex Wesaw, and Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson to see where they are today and learn more about how they are making an impact in their own communities. A Dedication to the Environment. While Andreana Madera-Martorell was completing her undergraduate...
ohio.edu
Does the sun set on the reach of the Scripps College?- Scripps September in review
Scripps College of Communication graduate Ken Klein shares student, alumni and faculty news via social media. He is a volunteer assistant to the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. This September recap was submitted by OHIO student Rory Ball in partnership with Klein. Scripps College of Communication Professor Stan...
ohio.edu
Ohio University to host American Red Cross blood drives in October, November and December
Ohio University will host several American Red Cross blood drives on the Athens Campus during the fall semester. Donors are needed, and everyone who donates at the upcoming blood drives will receive a special gift from the American Red Cross. That dates and times for the blood drives in October, November and December are as follows:
ohio.edu
Visiting nonfiction writer Amy Wright to read from her work on Nov. 10
The English Department’s creative writing program features visiting nonfiction writer Amy Wright giving a public reading of her work on Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Galbreath Chapel. Wright is an award-winning essayist. Her essays appear in Lit Hub, DIAGRAM, Georgia Review, Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. Wright is also...
ohio.edu
Taylor Vickers delves into San Francisco archives to help Kathleen Sullivan research sailor boardinghouses
To help Kathleen Sullivan with her research, undergraduate student Taylor Vickers had to travel to San Francisco—and to a time in history when Mark Twain wrote about the city of then-450,000 people as an emerging center of commerce between the old world and the new. Sullivan's book manuscript deals...
