Bettie Sue Langley, 95, Orange
Bettie Sue Langley, 95, of Orange, passed away on October 2, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry and Isaac Munoz. Burial will follow at Richard-Welch Cemetery in Newton County.
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, Orange
Elda Lucille Coker, 97, left us on October 2, 2022 with her family supporting her in her residency at Sabine Place after living a long and memorable life to join her family and friends in heaven. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Orange, Texas. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 AM at Claybar Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Lynn Ashcraft and Eldon Coker. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan, 91, Orange
Sarah Ann Jackson was born to William Jackson and Norma O. Jackson on March 15th 1931, living an eventful 91 years. On Friday September 30th 2022 Sarah Ann Jackson Bell Ozan ended her earthly adventure. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Ann Bilbo, Bonnie Sue Ravencraft and Son in law Stanley Ravencraft as well has two granddaughters Theresa Ravencraft and Kelli Lincecum and their husbands Marcus McLellan and Joshua Lincecum. She also left behind a deeply loved great grandson, Kyle Henry Lincecum. Sarah Jackson Lived many lives in her 91 years. She graduated high school, married William McKinley Bell in May 1949, and went on to have two daughters, Bonnie Sue and Sharon Ann Bell. After becoming Widowed, Sarah put herself through a demanding nursing program, becoming a nurse. It was a vocation she was proud of and continued for decades. Later she would remarry longtime friend Mervin Ozan Senior in April of 1985.
Sandra Franks, 67, Orange
Sandra Franks, loving mother and grandmother, age 67, of Orange, Texas, went home to Jesus on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services to honor Sandra will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on October 8, 2022 at 6:30PM. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:30PM to 6:30PM. Sandra was...
Lois Charlene Talbert Smith, 86, Orange
Lois Charlene Talbert Smith was born in Orange, TX to Reverend Charles F. Talbert and Lois Jeanette Hodge on August 15, 1936. Charlene, as she was known to all her family, was raised in the United Pentecostal Church. Growing up first in Orange, then Bridge City, where her father founded the Bridge City Pentecostal Church. She graduated from Stark High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Sergeant First Class Oscar Raymond Smith, U.S. Army, later that year on November 15, 1952.
WOS senior pays tribute to cops
Like hundreds of girls across Texas during football season, Aamiyah Gradnigo walked the field in an evening gown for homecoming ceremonies. But instead of being escorted by her father, she walked arm-in-arm with a uniformed police officer. She asked Orange Police Sergeant Jason Laughlin to walk with her because of...
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
Free 'Together Thursday' music this week at Riverside Pavilion
Dow Chemical and the Orange County United Way are once again sponsoring "Together Thursdays" in October with two free family-friendly live concerts at the Orange Riverfront Pavilion off Simmons Drive. The first one will be this Thursday, October 6, at 6:30 p.m. featuring the band The Cheez Weez. Maureen McAllister,...
Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere at Orangetober
People can immerse themselves in fall this weekend by carving pumpkins, strolling through displays of pumpkins, and even immersing themselves face first into a pumpkin pie. The activities are all part of the Second Annual Orangetober sponsored by the city of Orange. Live entertainment will be included at the three-day...
OFHS students volunteer at Orangetober Fest
The Orangefield High School FCCLA and Community Service students volunteered with the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau to assist with setup for the Orangetober Festival held annually at the Riverside Pavilion. They helped with designing areas in the pumpkin village and creating photo stations. It was a beautiful day and the perfect weather for it!
Turfgrass Management and Weed Control (Part 2 of 3)
What a fantastic week, the temperature is finally moderating as autumn-like weather is slowly sneaking into our area! Now, let’s hope we get increased rain chances in the weather forecast, as I’m certain all of you (myself included) are watering lawns, vegetable beds and flower gardens once or twice weekly. The cooler morning temperatures are making garden work a much more pleasant experience, which means spending more time outdoors. Stay hydrated and wear sun protection. Last week I discussed basic weed grouping: annuals, biennials, and perennials and Turfgrass. Now that weed types have been reviewed, let’s discuss how to go about controlling them. Weed control can be achieved utilizing multiple methods. One way is to manually dig each one up individually, which if there are only a few in your landscape, a good choice. For large areas teeming with weeds, and without Turfgrass, the area can be covered with heavy plastic or a tarp for about 4 weeks, using the suns energy to destroy the weeds. Another method is by using pre- and post- emergent herbicides, in either organic or chemical forms. So, let’s discuss the different groups of herbicides in greater detail, breaking down each group for better a understanding of exactly to apply them and how they work.
Orangefield Homecoming court
The Orangefield High School will celebrate their Homecoming game this Friday night starting at 7:30 pm at the F. L. McClain Stadium located at 7745 Sand Bar Rd in Orangefield. The Orangefield High School homecoming court includes: (left to right) Football Beau: Brayden Parker, Football Sweetheart: Kaitlyn Hebert, Freshman Duchess: Payton Marze, Sophomore Duchess: Maci Waguespack, Junior Duchess: Paris Becker, Senior Princess: Kiley Boyd, Senior Princess: Riley Fuller, Senior Princess: Haley West, Senior Princess: Jalynn Alfaro, Band Sweetheart: Sadie Prouse.
Stewart crowned WOS Homecoming queen
Aaliyah Stewart was named Homecoming Queen Friday night during the West Orange-Stark football game. She was escorted on the field by her father, Brodrick McGrew. The Mustangs won the game 58-8 against Liberty.
Phillip Saperstein Recognized for Performance
Phillip Saperstein, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Orange, recently attended the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference was held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and...
OF Jr High students make Region Choir
The Orangefield 7th and 8th grade Junior High Choir students competed for spots in the Region choir this past weekend. Congratulations to the following 14 students who were selected:. Hope Samms, Olivia Shearer, Trista Gray, Katy West, Madison McCormack, Naomi Madrid, Tessa Bailey, Hayden Nichols, Jose Salinas, Dak Sims, Elijah...
Bears open district at Vidor
Little Cypress-Mauriceville christened its new playing field last week with a win. This week the Bears must go on the road to play their first district game at a field where they have not had a lot of success. Homecoming was part of the celebration for the first game played...
Bridge City ISD school board approves architectural drawings
He Bridge City ISD school board has approved the architectural drawings for the new middle school and high school career center, and the next steps are being made toward construction. The designs were released last week by Claycomb Associates, Architects, a Texas-based firm that specializes in school designs. The new...
Bobcats play Tarkington for Homecoming
Last Friday night the Orangefield Bobcats traveled to Anahuac and captured a huge district win. This week the Bobcats will celebrate homecoming. Orangefield and Anahuac entered the district games two weeks ago as the two favorites to win the district championship. Both teams won their district openers. With Friday's win the Bobcats have sole possession of first place by half a game over East Chambers and Tarkington each of which have one win and had their bye week during the first two weeks of district play.
Cardinals to battle Bulldogs
After their bye week the Bridge City Cardinals will be back in action this Friday. The Cardinals are recouping from the loss of several starters during the games prior to their bye week. Coach Chad McGuire said several injuries sustained by Bridge City against Lumberton and Hamshire-Fannett have proved to...
Bridge City High School engineering students try out skills
Bridge City High School engineering students got a chance last week to use their drafting and calculating skills to work in a real-life situation. Middle school principal Grady Welborn asked the students to make an accurate map of the school for him and they worked on the task. Daniel Auchenbach is the high school engineering teacher.
