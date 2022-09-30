What a fantastic week, the temperature is finally moderating as autumn-like weather is slowly sneaking into our area! Now, let’s hope we get increased rain chances in the weather forecast, as I’m certain all of you (myself included) are watering lawns, vegetable beds and flower gardens once or twice weekly. The cooler morning temperatures are making garden work a much more pleasant experience, which means spending more time outdoors. Stay hydrated and wear sun protection. Last week I discussed basic weed grouping: annuals, biennials, and perennials and Turfgrass. Now that weed types have been reviewed, let’s discuss how to go about controlling them. Weed control can be achieved utilizing multiple methods. One way is to manually dig each one up individually, which if there are only a few in your landscape, a good choice. For large areas teeming with weeds, and without Turfgrass, the area can be covered with heavy plastic or a tarp for about 4 weeks, using the suns energy to destroy the weeds. Another method is by using pre- and post- emergent herbicides, in either organic or chemical forms. So, let’s discuss the different groups of herbicides in greater detail, breaking down each group for better a understanding of exactly to apply them and how they work.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO