Broncos injuries: D.J. Jones clears NFL's concussion protocol

Denver Broncos starting nose tackle D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Broncos decide to not play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.

Denver’s final injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

OLB Randy Gregory (knee) DNP Limited Full

DT D.J. Jones (concussion) DNP DNP Limited Questionable

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out

G Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP Limited Full Questionable

OL Billy Turner (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out

OLB Baron Browning (knee) Limited Full Full

RB Melvin Gordon (neck) Limited Limited Full

DB P.J. Locke (ankle) Limited Full Full

OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) Limited Limited DNP Out

OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder) Limited Full Full

DL Mike Purcell (neck) Limited Limited Full

DB Caden Sterns (hip) Limited Limited Full

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist) Limited Full Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.