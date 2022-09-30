Broncos injuries: D.J. Jones clears NFL's concussion protocol
Denver Broncos starting nose tackle D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
If the Broncos decide to not play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.
Denver’s final injury report can be seen below (DNP = did not participate).
Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out
OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out
OLB Randy Gregory (knee) DNP Limited Full
DT D.J. Jones (concussion) DNP DNP Limited Questionable
CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) DNP DNP DNP Out
G Dalton Risner (ankle) DNP Limited Full Questionable
OL Billy Turner (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out
OLB Baron Browning (knee) Limited Full Full
RB Melvin Gordon (neck) Limited Limited Full
DB P.J. Locke (ankle) Limited Full Full
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) Limited Limited DNP Out
OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder) Limited Full Full
DL Mike Purcell (neck) Limited Limited Full
DB Caden Sterns (hip) Limited Limited Full
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist) Limited Full Full
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.
