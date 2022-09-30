Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yukonprogressnews.com
Living the American dream in Yukon
When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
yukonprogressnews.com
Great beer, wine and BBQ – all in one place
EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’
Young, prospective homebuyers looking for the perfect “starter home” in Oklahoma City are facing stiff, possibly unbeatable competition. The post First-time buyers in OKC facing uphill battle for ‘starter homes’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
edmondoutlook.com
Don’t Box Me In
Seven years ago, an aspiring boxer asked a coach what she could do to become a better boxer. “Move out of Oklahoma,” was the answer. Fortunately, Stephanie Tolson sought to change that narrative rather than change her address. “The boxing community in Oklahoma is small,” Stephanie explains. “I had to travel a lot and keep getting in peoples’ faces because there were very few females in boxing. Unless I wanted to keep boxing the same three females, I had to create new opportunities.” Now, with 21 boxing matches under her belt, the petite powerhouse is making great strides in expanding boxing prospects for other Oklahomans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
RELATED PEOPLE
tulsapeople.com
Go, girl: Five destinations that celebrate Oklahoma women
Oklahoma has had many strong leaders and community advocates in our 115-year history. The achievements of Oklahoma women have not always been celebrated as they should, however there are several spots around the Sooner State paying tribute to women — some specific, some general — that make for great local travel destinations.
Popular donut shop preparing to open first OK store
A TikTok-famous donut and ice cream restaurant is preparing to set up shop in Oklahoma.
visitokc.com
Red Earth’s FallFest Returns to OKC
The 36th Annual Red Earth Parade, billed as America’s most unique parade, is back this year. For the second consecutive year, the Red Earth Parade will signal the opening of FallFest. The downtown streets will be alive with First American spirit and culture as Red Earth celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 15.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
news9.com
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
edmondoutlook.com
Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria
There’s something about long-standing traditions and recipes handed down through generations that are a staple in excellent Italian cuisine. Like, without the family secrets and vibrant personalities, the food just wouldn’t have the same depth and delicious appeal. It’s as if the story is part of the flavor, and you’re getting the inside scoop with every bite.
blackchronicle.com
Police expanding presence in Bricktown
Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families come during the day and evening. At night, social life happens around bars and clubs. “We want you to feel safe. We want you to feel the police presence down here,” said Maj. Dan Stewart of OCPD’s Bricktown Division. The area full of restaurants, family fun, and nightlife is adding police to engage the community and make everyone feel safe. Police said thousands enjoy the area weekly. At night, action moves to bars and clubs.“When that happens, and alcohol’s involved, we know that the potential for things to go awry are there so we want to bring in extra officers,” he said.So police continue to increase their presence, recently adding more than 20 officers within three blocks on weekends.“On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring in about triple the staff,” he said.More staff, more lighting in the streets and more communication with businesses. “Us being able to just reach out to clubs and business owners when we have a problem, when we have issues and when they have issues they can reach out to us,” he said. Officers said they’ve already seen success this summer with lower crime rates. “The response time, we’re talking seconds as opposed to minutes or longer,” he said. He encourages everyone to enjoy Bricktown.“I would say, come. Come to Bricktown, engage the officers that are down here,” he said. “it’s a great place to be and it represents Oklahoma City well.”
Comments / 0